Hope Downs Lewis Named RSHS Athletic Director, Aims to Strengthen Community Pride

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has named Hope Downs Lewis as its new athletic director, bringing a deep-rooted passion for athletics and a vision for strengthening community pride to the Tigers’ athletic programs.

A Rock Springs native and a graduate of both Rock Springs High School and the University of Wyoming, Lewis has been dedicated to education and athletics throughout her career. Before returning to her hometown in 2013, she began her journey at La Joya Community High School in Avondale, Arizona, where she taught math and coached girls’ soccer and basketball. She has since played a key role in Rock Springs athletics, from coaching and providing sports statistics to serving as an assistant principal at Rock Springs High School for the past five years.

With her official start date as athletic director set for July 1, Lewis told SweetwaterNOW she is using the transition period to immerse herself in the school’s athletic landscape and foster relationships with students, coaches, and community members.

“My focus will be on immersing myself in the athletics and activities landscape at all levels—school, district, and state,” Lewis said. “I’m actively attending events and meetings to get a clearer picture of how our programs are currently operating and where we can make improvements.”

As she steps into her new role, Lewis has made it clear that her vision extends beyond wins and losses. She aims to create a culture where student-athletes, alumni, and the community take immense pride in Rock Springs athletics.

“My primary goal for the athletic department is to make Rock Springs High School and its athletics and activities a true cornerstone of our community—a place where everyone feels connected, proud, and supported,” she said. “I envision Rock Springs as a school where young athletes aspire to be, where they eagerly look forward to joining the ranks of proud alumni who fondly recall their high school years, saying, ‘I am a proud graduate, and I played there.’”

Lewis is also championing the “Rise Up Rock Springs” initiative, a theme she hopes will define the 2025-26 school year.

“‘Rise Up’ embodies the strength, resilience, and determination that define our community,” she said. “It’s about overcoming challenges, pushing through adversity, and striving for excellence in every aspect of life—whether that’s in academics, athletics, or personal growth.”

Her tenure as an assistant principal has given her extensive experience in administration, and she believes that background will be instrumental in leading the athletic department.

“I’ve been responsible for overseeing student behavior and attendance, academic achievement, and staff development, all while maintaining a strong focus on creating a positive school culture,” Lewis said. “These responsibilities have honed my organizational, communication, and leadership skills—qualities that are directly applicable to the role of athletic director.”

Though she does not have major changes planned yet, Lewis is committed to reinforcing the high standards of Rock Springs athletics while fostering academic success alongside athletic achievement.

“Celebrating our athletes’ successes in the classroom just as much as we do their athletic achievements will be a top priority,” she said. “I believe that recognizing academic accomplishments alongside athletic successes helps create well-rounded students and reinforces the idea that excellence in all areas is expected.”

She also emphasized her commitment to supporting coaches, student-athletes, and parents by being present, accessible, and responsive.

“I strive to be a servant leader in everything I do, which means putting the needs of our coaches, student-athletes, and parents first,” Lewis said. “If they need help with something or have questions—even if I don’t have the immediate answer—I’ll jump right in to assist in any way I can or find the answer for them.”

For Lewis, the opportunity to lead the athletic department is more than just a job—it’s a lifelong dream.

“Sports have truly been a major part of my life for as long as I can remember. To now have the opportunity to spend every day, all day, involved in athletics for my job is incredibly fulfilling,” she said. “Growing up in Rock Springs, I have a deep sense of pride for our school and community, and I’m eager to contribute to its success in this new role.”

She hopes her tenure as athletic director will bring stability and continuity to the program while setting the foundation for future success.

“I want every young athlete to look forward to becoming a Tiger and every alumni to look back on their time here with a sense of pride and accomplishment,” she said. “This culture will lead to achievement, and ultimately, I hope we will see some state titles come our way as well.”

Lewis also encourages the community to come out and support Rock Springs athletics this week, with multiple teams competing in home events. She invites fans to attend the girls and boys soccer games on Thursday at Rock Springs High School at 4 p.m., the softball game on Friday at the Wataha Complex at 3:30 p.m., and the girls and boys track meet on Saturday at Rock Springs High School at 9 a.m.

“If you see me at any of the events, please don’t hesitate to say hi! I’d love to meet any parents or community members I haven’t had the chance to meet yet and have a conversation,” Lewis said. “Let’s make this a great week for Tiger Athletics!”