Horoscopes for December 1-7, 2024

Aquarius: You will have much more free time throughout the week. After Thanksgiving, the stockpile of leftovers will give you the time to start that new hobby you’ve been thinking about: competitive duck herding.

Pisces: You’ve got a second chance coming up, so don’t waste it. You’ve may not have gotten that $5.99 waffle iron like Gemini and Libra did last week, but there’s always Cyber Monday. All you need is another $44.01 in items to qualify for free shipping.

Aries: The light of joy will illuminate your heart this week. This “light of joy” will take a day and a half to hang on your house, illuminate your street when it’s switched on, and serve as a beacon for pilots flying into Rock Springs.

Taurus: A long grind awaits you this week and will only get worse the longer you put it off. After spending the long weekend shopping for Christmas gifts, you now need to sit down and actually wrap them. This can be played in your favor, especially when you’re craving some alone time.

Gemini: People will question your decisions in the coming weeks, but that won’t be a big problem. You and Libra scored a tremendous deal on all those waffle irons on Black Friday, so everyone is getting one. Sure, they all make waffles with an image of Butch Cassidy and the Wild Bunch at the center, but that’s what makes them special, right?

Cancer: If you’re not careful, you may find yourself stuck in a rut. This includes your diet, because Thanksgiving leftovers can be their own repetitive purgatory. You deserve to order out sometime this week.

Leo: Cupid’s arrow may just fly near you this week. That first date sounds exciting, but the moment your middle-aged date says he lives with his parents because it gives him unlimited access to the cat and dog might be the moment to cut a switch and take the little cherub behind the woodshed.

Virgo: You will soon make a sobering realization that will change your views on everything. Yes, you are moving just a little bit slower and you’re feeling a little sore overall. It might be time to embrace the smell of your ancestors: Bengay.

Libra: An uninvited guest may soon turn up in your house and bring a little holiday chaos with them. That perfect tree you took down to complete the postcard-worthy decorations displayed in your house brought along a little squirrel. She’s looking at the warmth and shelter your house provides as a definite upgrade.

Scorpio: You will be in good spirits this week and your family, friends, and coworkers will notice. The Thanksgiving feast at your house helped you find your happy place and a close Wyoming Cowboys win Saturday certainly helped as well. Your opinion of the new head coach is beginning to turn around.

Sagittarius: Your clever mind will be tested this week. After taking advantage of all the Black Friday sales, you’re going to have to find hiding spots to ensure the kids don’t find out what you’re getting them. One of the best is also one of the simplest: under their beds. How long has it been since they even thought about what’s under there?

Capricorn: A silly joke might be a bridge too far for one of your family members. As much as you like the 1966 version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” placing a single horn on your dog’s head to have him look like Max will cause him to groan at the indignity. He’ll put up with it because he loves you, but your dog wants steak.