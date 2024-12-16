Horoscopes for December 15-21, 2024

Aquarius: Turning down a request will help avoid undue stress later. There’s only one thing to say when your child approaches you with an Elf on the Shelf while you’re at the store: no thank you.

Pisces: Cupid’s arrow will come close to striking you this week. Well… it might be Cupid’s arrow. I’m not entirely sure. If you find an arrow stuck to the side of your house, it’s a good idea to have a talk with the RSPD.

Aries: A difficult talk may manage future expectations. It might be time to explain to your child that Santa does not have an Apple Store at the North Pole.

Taurus: You should feel pride in what you’ve accomplished. Sure, your Christmas light display doesn’t have music synchronized with it, but you can still bring UFOs to your backyard – that’s something to smile about.

Gemini: Exhibiting your creative flair may help as you finish your Christmas gift list. There are limits to what you should consider though. Sending a video of you performing an interpretive dance about what the holidays mean to you may go over a few heads.

Cancer: You may find yourself at the center of a “teaching moment” if you let your temper get the better of you. Marching to the court during the Faming Gorge Classic to demonstrate a proper layup could result in you discovering your body does work like it did 35 years ago.

Leo: Something will catch your eye that may lead to a great bonding moment with your child. You’ll see it illuminated as if it were sent to you from the heavens: a Red Ryder BB gun! Careful instruction on Christmas Day will be key, otherwise they’ll end up just like Ralphie Parker.

Virgo: You’ll feel the pressure this week as Christmas is legitimately right around the corner. With competition heating up at the stores, it’s time to don your winter armor and battle for those last few things on your list. May the odds ever be in your favor.

Libra: A cunning plan may pay off in the future if you act now. Yes, you’re taking your kid to see Santa Claus, but having a talk with the big guy and asking him to convince your child that something more practical than a PlayStation 5 will bring just as much fun and help you talk to your child about the fact that Santa doesn’t make game consoles in his workshop.

Scorpio: Finding a quiet place will be the difference between a relaxing Christmas holiday and absolute chaos. With the kids’ winter break coming up, you realize there is nowhere you can hide. Maybe it’s time to plan a wrapping party early next week with a guest list of exactly one person.

Sagittarius: Researching something this week will not lead to answers, but more questions. Why does the family in the “Vacation” movie series have a different spelling for their last name depending on a movie? Griswald or Grizwold, when you say it, it doesn’t matter.

Capricorn: Testing the bounds of patience may result in an unexpected mess to deal with. Your dog was patient enough to let you put a hot dog suit on him for Halloween, but tying a Santa hat on his head is a bridge too far and will leave him taking advantage of the next time you leave your bedroom door open.