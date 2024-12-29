Horoscopes for December 29, 2024 – January 4, 2025

Aquarius: The coming week will leave you with more questions than answers. Is 2025 going to be your year? Will they keep your favorite TV show on the air? Will that cute person at the drive thru finally notice you? Your mind only boggles at the weight of your quandaries.

Pisces: Your new year will start with a bang you don’t intend for if you’re not careful. A few too many drinks will end with a wrecked car and a featured spot on SweetwaterNOW’s arrest report. It’s best to hand the keys off and get a ride home.

Aries: You will ring in the new year in a way that will have everyone talking. A mistimed fuse has the potential to turn your new year’s fireworks display into a massive, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it rainbow of fire. If you’re in Reliance, at least you’ve still got fire coverage from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 to help put the blaze out.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Taurus: A new New Year’s Eve tradition will take shape in the coming week. Enjoying some celebratory libations will lead to a fall in your laundry room/wine cellar and you ringing in the new year with the emergency room staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Gemini: The week will be fueled with enthusiasm as you start the “new you” new year’s resolution. Though the gyms and rec centers will be filled with the eager and motivated, you’ll soon have your choice of machine so long as you resist the sweet siren song of your comfy bed.

Cancer: A huge decision awaits you this week. Will you host that New Year’s Eve party or not? It stands as the one way you’ll get rid of all those sweet treats you received for Christmas without dumping them into the trash or gaining 25 pounds and developing diabetes.

Leo: Sometimes, the easiest decision is the one that doesn’t lead you out the door. You’ll receive invites to parties, but a decision to enjoy the last day of 2024 at your home, even if it means missing out on the multicolor fireball that erupts at your friend’s house in Reliance.

Virgo: A new way of celebrating the new year will leave a lasting impression on you. While many happily stay in their beds during the first hours of 2025, a few brave souls greet the first light of day by jumping into the Green River. Joining them will introduce you to an invigorating morning and a chill that doesn’t go away.

Libra: You’ll be pining for simpler times this week. Following the death of former President Jimmy Carter, you’ll find yourself reminiscing about the 70s and early 80s, and how great you looked in those bell-bottom jeans.

Scorpio: You’ll be looking forward to the end of the week more than most people. While being around family can be enjoyable, you’re looking forward to things going back to normal, a sentiment that includes seeing your kids go back to school.

Sagittarius: Maintaining a commitment will go a long way in saving you some cash later on. With the holidays will leave you with enough leftovers to feed a small army. Plan your dishes right and you’ll be able to flip the bird to Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart for most of the month.

Capricorn: The new year will bring celebration and heartache to your life. As a sports fan, you’re used to it. Following the highs and lows for your kids’ high school basketball teams and the University of Wyoming Cowboys is something that never gets old, even if you find yourself yelling at the coach or your television.