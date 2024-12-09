Horoscopes for December 8-17, 2024

Aquarius: The light of inspiration will shine upon you this week. Though the light takes the form of your neighbor’s Christmas display, you’ll decide there’s still enough time to do something that would make Clark Griswold cry.

Pisces: Going above and beyond will be the theme of the week. Your child will ask you to help build a gingerbread house. Concern builds when you’re given the blueprints for the White House. You’ll have to push forward and Make Art Great Again.

Aries: A change of plans may be in order this week. After your foot was introduced to a stray Lego brick late Saturday night, which drove the most unique and sharp pain imaginable up your leg, you wonder if you should gift your kid a nice football instead.

Taurus: Wishful thinking may bring desired results. Unlike most people on your block, you would love to see a little more snow. Just only on the weekends when you don’t have to drive a lot.

Gemini: The upcoming week will bring a hectic energy in the future should you opt to procrastinate. Waiting for the week of Christmas to start shopping might cause some undue stress, but hey, you do you.

Cancer: Upending a family tradition might be a path to a more peaceful holiday season. The Elf on the Shelf might have been cute a decade ago, but its antics don’t impress your teenagers nearly as much as they used to.

Leo: Expect someone from your past to contact you sometime this week. While it may be fun to reminisce about your high school days with that friend you knew 20 years ago, some things are best left in the past when it becomes evident they peaked in high school.

Virgo: A big surprise will come to your door this week. With the big Cyber Monday deals you took advantage of, you may have forgotten what you ordered for whom. Who did you buy that gross of chocolate oranges for and why was so much chocolate a good idea at 3 a.m.?

Libra: Your recent weeks may have been humdrum, but excitement will soon find its way into your life. The Flaming Gorge Classic Dec. 19-21 will be your introduction to high school basketball this year and give you plenty of action to loose your voice over.

Scorpio: The sluggishness you’re feeling will take a more dedicated solution that copious amounts of caffeine can fix. Perhaps consider not staying up past 2 a.m. on a “school night.”

Sagittarius: For all your best efforts, it might be best to not expect great things in the coming weeks. You may have bought your child some of the most wanted toys and gadgets for Christmas, but nothing will capture their imagination quite like a singing Christmas pickle.

Capricorn: Keeping your schedule clear will help you navigate a commitment that goes longer than expected. You’ll be invited to your parents’ house to help decorate their tree. This will morph into baking cookies, placing stencils on the windows, and dinner. You won’t be finished until well after the sun goes down.