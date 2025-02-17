Horoscopes for February 16-22, 2025

Aquarius: Changing up your workout routine will help keep your physical activity fresh this week. Don’t go overboard however, as a job to the top of White Mountain in this weather will only leave people questioning your sanity when they see you.

Pisces: The stress from your job will only get more intense this week. A demanding boss is something everyone deals with at some point. Switching the primary button on his mouse and listening to him meltdown over the inconvenience will definitely bring some levity to your workplace.

Aries: A friend of more than 20 years will show you a side of themselves that you never knew about. Keeping an open and accepting mind will help you force a deeper bond when they reveal their love of pop music covered by bluegrass bands.

Taurus: Your high school struggles will come to a head this week, but keeping a cool head and your thoughts to yourself will be the high road. Telling your teacher they don’t understand what it’s like to be in your shoes will likely be met with a stifled laugh because they’ve been there too.

Gemini: The cold weather will have you struggling to get out of bed this week. While you will have to work this week, arranging to work from home and from the warmth of a comfy bed will have you being more productive than usual.

Cancer: Wintertime is soup and stew weather, but let’s be honest – that gets boring pretty quickly. Keeping the family happy during dinnertime throughout the week might be difficult but can be solved with two simple words: take out.

Leo: A chance to bond with your children will present itself this week. Snow sledding could be fun, just don’t pull a Clark Griswold and apply a chemical lubricant to the bottom. You’ll fly right into the emergency room.

Virgo: After what felt like a very mild winter, Jack Frost has remembered Sweetwater County exists and decided to make up for it. In the coming week, maintaining the driveway will be important to maintain peace in the house as an icy driveway will lead to a snowy crater and an upset spouse.

Libra: The week ahead will be the kind of time where you misplace absolutely everything you’ll need. Keys, wallet, small children – it’s time to bust out the AirTags.

Scorpio: There will be a hole in your heart and at the proverbial water cooler this week as the football season is truly over. Talking about why Josh Allen will be the G.O.A.T. can only go so far. It might be time to devote your attention to a new sport.

Sagittarius: An inventive thought will leave you flush with cash this week. As interstate traffic continues to be diverted through Green River, setting up that coffee and pastry stand you’ve been thinking about at either end of the city will leave you having more customers than you could possibly imagine. Welcome to the food truck life!

Capricorn: You may just have to wave the white flag and give up something this week. You may have thought receiving a 50-pound milk chocolate heart for Valentine’s Day was the most novel and unique gift you’ve received, but the reality of the situation is no regular person could reasonably eat something like that!