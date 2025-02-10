Horoscopes for February 9-15, 2025

Aquarius: You’ll find yourself struggling to keep a secret this week. Sure, you could reveal it but telling the world your friend thinks Josh Allen is overrated would force them to leave Wyoming and adopt a new identity.

Pisces: Careless actions will have a longer lasting impact than you bargain for. Messing with an old pair of handcuffs is not a great idea, especially if you don’t have the key. Failure to heed this advice will lead you to an embarrassing chat with officers as the entire police department comes out to see if their key opens them.

Aries: Discussion about the big game will dominate your life this week. Sure, your team may have won, but most people were rooting for something completely different: an end to the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.

Taurus: Buckle up! You’ve got a long drive ahead of you. This drive will be made longer not due ice and snow, but because the person riding shotgun also gets control of the stereo and they’re feeling like Chumbawamba’s greatest hits is the soundtrack of the trip.

Gemini: You may question your sanity this week, but seeing is believing. That herd of deer coming down from South Hill were avoiding Green River’s annual deer count. They’re aware the fewer deer counted makes it less likely the city will actually do something about them.

Cancer: That moneymaking idea you had may still pay off for you. Sure, the snow hasn’t been as heavy as prior years, but your escort service to help navigate folks along the old highway as an alternative to a snowy Interstate 80 will see some customers someday.

Leo: The opportunity for a fulfilling career change may soon fall upon you. You’ll work outdoors and will satisfy that itch for adventure you’ve always had. After seeing the success of Green River’s deer counting strategy, the Wyoming Game and Fish will call upon folks to conduct similar counts throughout the state, giving you all the reason you need to abandon that boring desk job.

Virgo: Planning for a date night Friday will run into a speedbump. Doing something unique and memorable will let your beau know they’re loved and that can be hard to do around here. Regardless, reconsider the idea of hanging out at the high school football field lot where you first met – people will just think you’re weird.

Libra: An ex will message you out of the blue this week. While you may wonder if they want to rekindle a cooled relationship, the fact of the matter is they want to know where you bought that amazing hoodie you used to wear.

Scorpio: A Valentine’s Day surprise may be more surprising than you bargain for this week. A romantic display involving candles will lead to talking with firefighters about the placement of a candle in relation to bedroom drapes.

Sagittarius: Following Saturday’s meeting in Rock Springs, You’ll find yourself becoming more politically motivated. While there is plenty to be critical about, calling the Freedom Caucus the Freedumb Caucus is just juvenile. You can do better.

Capricorn: While Valentine’s Day never appealed to you, but you can still ensure you have a sweet weekend. All you need to do is wait for Saturday and hit up the stores for discounted heart-shaped boxes of chocolate.