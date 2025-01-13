Horoscopes for January 12-18, 2025

Aquarius: The windy weather will give you plenty to frown about this week. However, an open mind and a large jacket will leave you blown away by nature’s majesty.

Pisces: Outdoor joy will soon be in your life. While some may scoff at the idea of spending time ice fishing, your new boyfriend is one of those hardened souls that enjoy it. While turning into a popsicle is a big concern, your partner will find ways to break the ice with you.

Aries: That return to the old days will definitely come. Just like bellbottom jeans, vinyl records, and 80s pop, the push to make carbon dioxide great again will bring back the fuel inefficient muscle cars of yesteryear. Except they will all look very similar because of the aerodynamics of modern vehicle design.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Taurus: A major question about Green River may be answered sooner than you think. With the city council not approving a contract for Adelska to produce Flaming Gorge Days and a workshop schedule to discuss the topic, the question of why the city management is keen to work with them may soon be answered.

Gemini: While others may fret about the upcoming state legislative session, you’re not worried at all. Entertainment is sure to come as two very different groups of lawmakers attempt to guide the state into the future. One thing is certain – you’re going to need a bigger popcorn bowl.

Cancer: You may have had a door close on you recently, but it’s for the best. Tesla stopped production of its Cybertruck and you’re likely not going to get one. Fortunately, you can get a truck with more utility for about a third of the cost.

Leo: Your effort to curb your costs may not go as well as you hope. Deciding to start making your favorite coffee kiosk drinks at home has resulted in up front costs that saw you buying a high-end coffee maker, several favor syrups, different coffee blends and, for some odd reason, a bag of gummi bears. The math does work in your favor, so long as you stick to it through 2032.

Virgo: A late Christmas gift has led to an unexpected dilemma this week. After being on back order for nearly a month, your parents’ gift has finally arrived – a 16-piece dinnerware set. You may question what you’ll do with the dinnerware you already have, but there are options. My suggestion: start a rage room business.

Libra: The ongoing appearance of fluffy white stuff in the front yard has already gotten old, but good news is on the way. A winter rain will melt all of it away, leaving the perfect place to ice skate with your kids.

Scorpio: A moment this week will confirm something you’ve been questioning. Wrestling with your kid has always been fun, but coming away more sore than usual has you wondering if he’s getting too big or you’re getting too old. Answer: Both.

Sagittarius: Keeping a level head will help you from experiencing major inconveniences this week. Like most Wyomingites, you’re concerned about the future of the public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. Fencing off the Rock Springs Field Office isn’t the protest art you think it will be and will lead to folks from three-letter agencies stopping by for a chat.

Capricorn: Your pet’s patience with you is wearing thin and he wants a special treat this week. The booties your mom knitted for him to wear while he’s in the back yard have gotten him mocked by school children and the neighborhood cat. Your dog wants steak.