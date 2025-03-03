Horoscopes for March 2-8, 2025

Aquarius: Unexpected wealth will soon make its way into your pocket. No, riches from the Wyoming Lottery won’t fill your coffers, but you will find $20 in the dryer.

Pisces: It’s time to sort out that long-avoided task you’ve purposefully ignored. While getting your tires changed may seem like a simple task, plan on spending your afternoon in the shop after they accidentally lose your keys.

Aries: The recent warm weather may have you feeling hopeful that spring is around the corner, but keep that winter wardrobe handy all the same. This is Wyoming after all, a freak blizzard can blow through during Flaming Gorge Days.

Taurus: With westbound traffic coming through Green River starting Monday, it will be harder to use Flaming Gorge Way to navigate the city. No, installing your own makeshift traffic light at the intersection of Flaming Gorge Way and North 4th West Street will not earn you a commendation from the city.

Gemini: Speaking your mind about whether the City of Rock Springs should allow residents to keep chickens within city limits is a great way of being involved in city decisions. Be wary of taking things too far as those acts will undermine you. This includes arriving to Council chambers in a chicken costume or describing the activity as a “clucking good time.”

Cancer: As inflation continues to raise grocery prices, you’ll be forced to consider a side gig to ensure you can fill the grocery cart. It’s either that or getting a second mortgage to afford a carton of eggs. Maybe owning a couple of chickens isn’t a bad idea after all.

Leo: With PETA being able to have their advertising at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, that mischievous thought you have may get some support locally. Placing an ad next to the PETA anti-leather image, featuring a grizzled cowboy asking travelers if they’re “ready to ride hell for leather to Denver” might turn a few heads and get a few chuckles.

Virgo: With the end of wrestling season, and the coming end of basketball season, you may think you can have a breather from your kids’ high school sports. Then you realize soccer, track, and softball are around the corner and like that, your dreams of peaceful weekends blow away in the wind.

Libra: Expect a call to join your friends for a short reunion this week. Be warned however, as getting together for late night coffee at Denny’s hits a lot differently in your 30s and 40s, when everyone tends to have a more established bedtime.

Scorpio: You’ll be confronted with the all-to-familiar glazed-over look from your family at the dinner table this week. Sure, it still might be soup season, but firing up the grill for some early spring barbeque won’t be frowned upon by anyone, even if a random snowstorm hits Sweetwater County.

Sagittarius: You may need to consider a new vehicle soon. With potholes becoming more prevalent through the cities and the Wyoming Legislature seemingly bent on forcing city and county governments to needlessly and drastically cut their budgets through tax cuts, you’ll need that extra money you’re saving to afford the payment on a Hummer to navigate the horrible road conditions.

Capricorn: Your dog puts up with a lot, and this week his patience will be tested yet again. Taking him to the groomer to have his winter coat groomed will cause him to be distrustful of you the next time you ask if he wants to go for a ride, or until you put a few slices of steak into his bowl.