Horoscopes for March 23-29, 2025

Aquarius: Age may creep up on you this week, so be sure to not to overdo it. There are worse ways of throwing your back out than by using a rowing machine, but many of those ways won’t have you feeling your age quite like that.

Pisces: Going to your nephew’s birthday party at the local bowling alley will be a fun time but may result in unexpected pain if you’re not careful. Steer clear of any small children carrying bowling balls. Your feet will thank you.

Aries: The Wyoming wind will challenge your devotion to high school sports this week. As much as you enjoy watching your kid play soccer, it’s always a drag to see the game get postponed because the wind blows the ball to Rawlins.

Taurus: Taking on a new spring hobby will require perseverance and a willingness to get your hands dirty. Gardening in Wyoming can be tough, but thyme will fly as you enjoy the challenge.

Gemini: Your next thrifting excursion may bring some unexpected vibes to your house. On one hand, that table you’re looking at is a great example of pre-Columbian American furniture. On the other, you would become the owner of a cursed item for the low, low price of $2.49.

Cancer: Ensuring you’re ready to host people at your house, even if you’re not expecting it will ensure you have a smooth week. Inviting your mother for dinner will quickly escalate into your sister, brother-in-law, their children, and your brother-in-law’s mother coming over.

Leo: Expect opposition when you share your ideas this week. While your ideas on combining Mexican food and Chinese food and creating a “Chinese burrito” do sound intriguing, you’re really just making a massive eggroll

Virgo: Your relationship with a close friend will be tested this week. Sure, you both love similar movies, but their views on “The Thing from Another World” being better than John Carpenter’s “The Thing” are just wrong!

Libra: The disappearing ice and snow call you to that favorite fishing spot. While you’ll have the time of your life, having to call your buddies to pull you out of the mud will make you the butt of their jokes for the next few years.

Scorpio: Dwelling on the past will bring new insight into a problem you’re facing this week. It’s odd, but that one time in middle school where you became the school legend has a lot of parallels to the problem you’re having with your HOA.

Sagittarius: Though people say there is a light at the end of the tunnel, you should still be on guard as you exit a sticky situation. The light you see may be coming from a speeding train as you attempt to navigate the complexities of forgetting your spouse’s birthday.

Capricorn: High praise will be coming soon from admirers. That praise won’t be directed at you, but your loving dog. Afterall, he’s always such a good boy!