Horoscopes for March 9-15, 2025

Aquarius: Last week’s snowfall let to you building one epic snow fort with your kids. Warmer temperatures will turn the fort into a lake – leading your children to learn that like the hair on your head, snow forts are here today and gone tomorrow.

Pisces: Your financial security is one step closer to fruition following last week’s reading of Rock Springs’ proposed chicken ordinances. An egg-shaped card expressing your hopes for an “eggcelent” decision isn’t a bad idea. However, placing eggs on the mayor’s doorstep each morning may lead to a chat with the Rock Springs Police Department.

Aries: As they say, “proper planning prevents poor performance.” This is true for commuting as well. Rock Springs residents who work in Green River and further west may want to consider packing a snack or three to eat while they wait for the truck ahead to move a few feet forward.

Taurus: You will bear witness to the start of World War 3 this week. You won’t see nuclear ordinance get exchanged, but you will wish otherwise after your youngest breaks your teenage daughter’s phone.

Gemini: You will go on an epic adventure this week. No, you won’t slay a dragon or rescue a princess, but you’ll take your nieces and nephews to Walmart, which will have its own tribulations to conquer.

Cancer: You’ll find yourself feeling nostalgic for simpler times this week. You’ll pine for times when the fashion was sharp, the music was great, and the cost of eggs didn’t outpace the federal minimum wage.

Leo: Keeping up on your sleep and going to bed early will pay off later this week. Waking up early and hitting the interstate by 4 a.m. will ensure you actually arrive to work on time.

Virgo: Stormy skies are coming to your household this week. Consider being more diligent with the dishes to ensure the weather passes quickly.

Libra: Creative inspiration will strike you this week, leading to building something amazing. All of those cardboard boxes, from online shopping and that meal delivery service you’re subscribed to have taken over a noticeable portion of your basement. Building a cardboard fort will bring smiles to your children’s faces and last a lot longer than the snow fort Aquarius made.

Scorpio: Like Leo, getting to bed early enough to not be exhausted from an early morning alarm will be beneficial this week. Making the red-eye flight from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will depend on it, otherwise you’ll be driving like a maniac to get to the airport in time.

Sagittarius: With last week’s snow day in Sweetwater County School District No. 2, you’ve discovered you miss the joys of a day off. Your bosses may grumble, but a sudden illness that keeps you home for a day might be just what you need this week.

Capricorn: You may think you pamper your dog, but that belief will be challenged this week. After all, have you commissioned an artist to paint a majestic mural of your dog on the side of a building? Didn’t think so.