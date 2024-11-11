Horoscopes for November 10-16, 2024

Aquarius: An innovative idea will declutter your life this week. The mattress just taking up space in the basement would look great in a new environment. Some dirt, sagebrush, rocks, and the open Wyoming sky would definitely make it pop.

Pisces: A cautious approach to a daily task will keep you from harm this week. It’s quickly becoming the time of year when I-80 can become an ice rink slick enough for the Grizzlies to play on. Slow and steady wins this race, though treating I-80 like a racetrack in any season is the fastest way to meet that cute Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper.

Aries: The past week may have been easy sailing for you, but this week brings an all-too-familiar anxiety. The Wyoming Cowboys return to the field this week, along with the question of ‘will they win?’ With the Bronze Boot up for grabs, you may want to buy some antacids this week.

Taurus: After the previous week, you’ve earned a chance for rest and relaxation. That is until your kid comes up to you about a project that’s due immediately and they need help with. At least you’ll have some bonding time with your child as the two of you frantically put together that project.

Gemini: You’ll be reminded of something that you’ve taken part in but have completely for gotten about. You’re apparently still in a fantasy football league and you apparently won your second game of the season. Just like that, you feel like you’re on top of the world. This must be how Jay Sawvell feels.

Cancer: Listen to your intuition this week as it will clear up a longstanding concern. That sensation that you’re being watched while you’re about to fall asleep isn’t your imagination, but it isn’t a stealthy ninja or sleep paralysis demon. It’s just your young child, waiting for the perfect opportunity to sneak into your bed and fall asleep next to you.

Leo: Practice makes perfect, and perfection will lead the way to victory. Working on a few mild changes to the family chili recipe may help you win at Western Wyoming Community College’s chili cook off in January. Though, the big question is should you aim to melt people’s faces off or build a complex road through Flavor Town.

Virgo: The tides are turning in a long-standing battle you’re involved in. Fortunately, no lives will be lost but the dispute will end. The argument of if the toilet roll should be set over or under will finally be settled and your opinion will be justified.

Libra: Doing everything you can to prepare your high school athlete for the winter sports season is the mark of a great parent. However, subjecting them to the greatest matches of Rulon Gardner and Kurt Angle won’t inspire them the way you think it will, especially if Angle’s matches involve the letters W, W, and E.

Scorpio: A certain problem will leave you with an extraordinary idea this week. With the issue of mattresses not being accepted by Wyoming Waste Services or the transfer station in Green River – opportunity knocks. The idea of a bounce house using old mattresses may not be the best, but at least people will pay you to take the mattresses off their hands.

Sagittarius: A new task and set of responsibilities will open the door to a promotion at work. All of the hard work you do in Sector 7G will finally get noticed and you’ll be in line for an excellent reward.

Capricorn: Open eyes will help you solve a problem this week. Your best friend has been acting a little strange and close observation will tell you why. Hint: someone’s been feeding him table scraps that don’t agree with his little doggie digestive system.