Horoscopes for November 17-23, 2024

Aquarius: A quiet afternoon will help you prepare for the chaos ahead. Turkey Day is around the corner, and with it the annual family dinner where your house is filled with people ends with the following weekend spent cleaning up. Maybe it’s time to talk everyone into having take-out this year.

Pisces: Is romance in the air? It’s hard to tell, but watching the cutie do their workout while you’re at the gym won’t result in the ice breaker you’re hoping for. Though, a chat with the gym staff or a police officer might be the thing that sets you straight.

Aries: A recent inspiration may not be worth following up on this week. Mike Tyson may have returned to the ring at 58, but an attempt to suit up and play tackle football with “the boys” will see you entering physical therapy for the foreseeable future.

Taurus: Career opportunities in unexpected places are lining up in the near future. The bachelor’s degree in archeology might not have landed you that dream job of exploring ancient temples, but with all of the local shops needing holiday help, you won’t be out of work.

Gemini: Hiding your feelings about a situation is creating a strained atmosphere in the house. Talking to your housemates about why it’s not cool to blast their music at 6 a.m. on a Sunday will help make peace, though surprising them with an early morning Spice Girls concert will get your point across as well.

Cancer: The words “that escalated quickly” will come to mind when a minor dispute blows up this week. In short, yes, you should be more mindful of taking the garbage out and yes, it really does matter how you place the toilet roll in the holder.

Leo: An invitation to a group activity may win you some fans this week. No one will believe you, but it will be your first time bowling in about five years and the three strikes you make when you start is nothing short of a Thanksgiving miracle.

Virgo: As a sports fan, you’ll be on the rebound this week. Sure, the Cowboys may have lost the Bronze Boot and you got suckered into watching a disappointingly boring fight because you hoped Iron Mike still had enough in him to destroy a mouthy YouTuber-turned boxer. But wrestling season is about to begin and Sweetwater County has been on a roll the past few years.

Libra: Worrying about what might happen will get in the way of enjoying your week. The possibility of your coworkers discovering your love of new wave music might have you changing your music selection a couple of miles before you get to work, but really, “Hungry Like a Wolf” will always be as the kids say, “fire.”

Scorpio: As they say, timing is everything. This is especially true this week as a perfectly timed comment will have a lasting impact. Will that lasting impact be positive? That’s up to you. You know better than anyone else when to tell your husband his sister is acting like a lunatic.

Sagittarius: You should heed the words “failure to prepare is preparing to fail” this week. You may have taken Thanksgiving week off, but the work you need to finish before starting that vacation is still staring you in the face. At this rate, nothing short of a few very late nights will ensure you climb this Everest of your own making.

Capricorn: Having caution with how you spend your time this week will help you in your longterm goals. Carrying the weight of several responsibilities may be how you roll, but the slightest speedbump may fling you into chaos, especially if your plans to build a Thanksgiving cornucopia from scratch go awry.