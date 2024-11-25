Horoscopes for November 24-30, 2024

Aquarius: You will receive the recognition you’ve deserved for years during the week. Despite being an adult for well over a decade, you’ll finally graduate to the “adults table” during your family’s Thanksgiving dinner. It’s been a long time coming. Bask in your moment of recognition.

Pisces: Some rest will help you regain focus later in the week. Let’s face it, you’re going to eat so much turkey the only thing you’ll be able to do Thursday evening is rest. It’ll be a great help in preparing you for glorious consumer combat in the Black Friday arena.

Aries: Proper foresight will prevent unexpected guests from coming to dinner Thursday. There are a lot of wrong ways to deep fry a turkey, the worst of which will ensure the local fire department will stop by.

Taurus: Being considerate of others will ensure you won’t get into any heated disputes this week. Look, that ham gravy your mom makes is amazing, but absolutely burying everything on your plate Thursday will be seen as a bad move.

Gemini: A feeling of hopefulness will envelop your week. The Wyoming Cowboys may have lost against Boise State 17-13, but their ability to stand up against such a talented program gives you hope for their future.

Cancer: A Thanksgiving tradition will break this week, and all will applaud its end. That one relative who never shuts up about politics won’t say a peep at the dinner table Thursday. The relative peace will be welcome as everyone at the table will focus on the delicious meal.

Leo: Your attempts to bring a new dish into your family’s Thanksgiving collection may not go as planned. You might enjoy a good curry, but bringing out a turkey curry will raise at least a few eyebrows. Keep that one in the leftovers list.

Virgo: Thursday is going to be one of the best days of the year for you. You’ll enjoy a grand meal without any work and you’ll enjoy an afternoon of football. Does life get any better? It does, but only by just a little.

Libra: Your preparations will pay off this week. Your battle-hardened Black Friday prowess will lead you to victory when you decide to go for that $5.99 waffle iron.

Scorpio: Incredible praise will be given to you this week. Your family calls you a magician in the kitchen and that’s a moniker you strive to live up to. What they don’t know is the magic begins at 4 a.m. with the turkey and a saltwater and herb brine.

Sagittarius: It will be the end of an era this week. Your children, along with your nieces and nephews, will conspire to end your reign of terror in Mario Kart. The timing of those blue and red shells is too uncanny for it to be anything else. GGs kiddos. Well played.

Capricorn: A little time with your furry friend will help ease any anxiety you’re facing this week. Sure, he’s underfoot the entire time you’re in the kitchen, but he’s fulfilling an important role of ensuring the floor is clean for the guests. That’s what he’d have you believe at least. Your dog may always want steak, but he won’t turn down some turkey.