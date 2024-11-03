Horoscopes for November 3-9, 2024

Aquarius: To accomplish a great goal this week, start with a small accomplishment. That accomplishment may be as small as simply getting out of bed or making coffee. Afterall, getting out of bed is sometimes a struggle in itself, especially during the winter months.

Pisces: Inflationary pressures will make themselves known to your bank balance. This is not a repeat from six months ago or two years ago. Now might be the time to start that singing delivery business you’ve threatened your friends with during karaoke.

Aries: As attention shifts to the high school winter sports season, you have hope for how your kid will do. Sure, they’re not the tallest or the fastest, but they have a lot of heart and if there’s one thing you’ve learned from movies about sports, heart makes up 110% of what they need on the court. It’s either that or hoping the family’s golden retriever inexplicably knows how to play basketball and can teach them a thing or two.

Taurus: Engagement in civic activities will bear fruit this week. Yes, elections are one of the highest forms of civic engagement a person can partake in, but why stop there. There are a number of issues being dealt with in local government. For example, why isn’t the local spaceport bringing in the kind of visitation one expects from a spaceport?

Gemini: You’ll find yourself asking for some small reprieve this week. The moment the calendar flipped to November; the stores dumped anything Halloween into the clearance bin to immediately make room for Christmas. Is it too much to ask for some time between the spooky season and the holiday season? According to the economy, yes.

Cancer: Thinking on your feet will avoid an uncomfortable conversation this week. Your kid brought back a half ton of candy from trick or treating, but that massive mound of sugar has gotten noticeably smaller because you’ve been cherry picking anything with the word “Reese’s” printed on it. This hasn’t gone unnoticed, and your kid has some theories about the culprit.

Leo: A simple task will bring some joy this week but may come with unintended consequences. You’re not sure why, but you have a hankering for some homemade biscuits. They’re a versatile food and will be a big hit with the rest of the family. This also means if you make a batch, you’re going to be asked to make more for the foreseeable future.

Virgo: This will be a week to keep responses measured and cordial. Did your preferred candidate win their election? The answer to that question doesn’t matter. What matters is not being a jerk online about the results. If you find yourself struggling with this, please consider stepping outside and touching some sagebrush.

Libra: A fun and exciting evening is in store for you this week. A presidential Election Day is a time for you to order a couple pizzas, cozy up in front of the television, tune into your favorite news network, and fret about whatever fresh apocalyptic scenario you’ve conjured up in your head.

Scorpio: Yours will be a light that shines brightest this week. While friends, family, and coworkers will have their moods impacted by the results of Tuesday’s election, yours will be in a state of near permanent bliss. Hey, the Wyoming Cowboys won after all. Maybe they can do it again.

Sagittarius: The mysteries of the universe will continue to confound you this week. The video game company you’ve followed since your childhood’s major announcement last week wasn’t what was expected. They decided to release a music app with a very limited catalog of soundtracks. Why? Because Nintendo is a breathtakingly bizarre company.

Capricorn: Betrayal is in the air this week. An unexpected visitor will be greeted with all the familiarity of a close family friend by your faithful dog. Is your stalwart protector slipping, or is someone slipping him some treats behind your back?