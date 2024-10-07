Horoscopes for Oct. 6-12

Aquarius: The great outdoors is calling you and heeding that call will bring an unexpected surprise. The autumn colors are always a delight, just like that badger you’ll find whose den is near one of the most picturesque places in the county.

Pisces: The week will bring old memories as you watch your children participate in homecoming activities. It’s all fun until someone calls it “hoco,” which will be the moment you turn to dust and blow away.

Aries: Taking care of a task before you need to will free up some time later. Did you know early voting begins Tuesday? Going to the Sweetwater County Courthouse to make your voice heard early will save time and allow you to avoid some crazy conspiracy theorist who would otherwise be breathing down your neck while you’re waiting to vote.

Taurus: You’re still feeling like an event ended anticlimactically, but trust in the thought that it’s for the best. For all the public discussion and hand wringing about signatures on a wall at the Broadway Theater, the whole thing ended in a way that makes you wonder if it would have been easier to just hash it out over coffee.

Gemini: That sense of impending doom you’re feeling shouldn’t be ignored. The Cowboys had a bye week following their win over Air Force, but that 1-4 record leaves you feeling dread over their clash with San Diego State Saturday. Some antiacid tablets will go a long way later this week.

Cancer: Expanding your culinary horizons will bring rave reviews from your family this week. Just don’t be too offended the moment your teenage son giggles when you tell him you’re making bangers and mash.

Leo: Spooky season is here and making the most of it will bring you a lot of happiness this month. However, that ghost that’s been haunting your house does find your willingness to place gory decorations in the front yard a bit concerning and would like you to tone it down.

Virgo: It’s not your imagination, your partner is trying to get your attention. Planning a date night is a good idea, especially since the alternative is them sitting across from you while watching TV and occasionally tossing a Mike and Ike at your head.

Libra: Your pet would look cute in that Halloween costume you saw at the store. Getting Fido into that bumblebee outfit will make those photos with your kids all that more special. However, the moment Fido finds one of your shoes and a quiet corner of the house is the moment he makes his opinion of the costume known.

Scorpio: Being a diligent student will impress your peers this week. Your knowledge of obscure topics will be what clinches your team’s win on trivia night. Start bingeing on episodes of the original “Star Trek” and embrace your 15 minutes of fame as “that guy.”

Sagittarius: Your persistence will pay off this week. After a few weeks of trying to connect with that one flaky family member, you’ll be able to deliver the birthday card that’s been living in your glove box for the past two months. You’ll enjoy spending time catching up and make plans to see each other for Christmas, which you reckon won’t happen until mid-February.

Capricorn: This week will be the week you see something you can’t explain. Those lights in the sky are in fact something from out of this world, but there’s nothing to worry about. The visitors will leave Green River and planet Earth in disappointment after looking at the state of the Greater Green River Intergalactic Spaceport. There are some backwater planets in our end of the galaxy, but calling a dirt runway a spaceport is something else entirely.