Horoscopes for October 13-19, 2024

Aquarius: This week, you will find it’s best to not always look for an explanation about something. Sure, your kid talks about making a new friend at the Sweetwater County Library, but when you see them waving at nobody, it’s probably easiest to chalk it up to an overactive imagination.

Pisces: Into each life, some rain must fall. This week it’s falling in yours again. Not because of anything serious. It’s just the Cowboys notched another loss and the fear they will have a one and done season is setting in.

Aries: A small gift will bring unexpected happiness this week. For some, this will be their first introduction to Mexican tamarind candy, which is honestly quite nice. Way better than the durian fruit candy that lunatic from work tried passing off to you.

Taurus: There is light at the end of the tunnel. For many Sweetwater County residents, that tunnel represents the current political season. We’re less than a month away from elections and after that, we’ll be free from election-fueled political discourse. That is until someone decides to get a jump on running for governor of Wyoming when they announce their candidacy in January.

Gemini: No, it’s not your imagination, something strange really is happening down the street. The old house at the end of the street lights up late at night and you can hear some maniacal laughter echoing through the neighborhood. However, anyone living near the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery can feel free to ignore any perceived weirdness going on. The increased foot traffic nearby probably has nothing to do with mad science.

Cancer: Being prepared for anything will bring some peace of mind later in the month. As Halloween approaches, temperatures will continue to drop, leading to the time-honored games of “Will it Snow on Halloween” and “What Costume Will Keep the Kiddos Warm.” Creativity is key, as you know the kids won’t want to dress like snowboarders or skiers.

Leo: Making a few extra portions of your family’s favorite meal will earn you high praise this week. This is especially true with your kids, as they’ll happily warm up those leftovers after school and won’t try talking you into buying that YouTube influencer’s gross snack box.

Virgo: Let’s face it, you need more sleep. The late nights that turn into early mornings are taking a toll on you. There are a lot of options when it comes to sleep aids. One of the best and underreported are the public meeting packets released by local governing bodies.

Libra: As the saying goes, it’s best to let sleeping dogs lie. Just because someone says something online that you don’t agree with doesn’t mean you need to hop into the virtual arena and become a keyboard gladiator. Keep calm and carry on.

Scorpio: Mending fences with family members will bring everyone closer together in time for the holidays. It will also go a long way in scoring the login information to that streaming service you refuse to pay for.

Sagittarius: Keeping your expectations in check will help in avoiding disappointment this week. Though, it’s hard not to be disappointed when your favorite video game company’s big announcement last week was that it plans to sell overpriced alarm clocks.

Capricorn: It may seem like you’re about to climb Everest with the tasks you need to accomplish this week. Don’t sweat it. You can do it! Just don’t think about all the daring, motivated people that haven’t come back down from their attempts to scale the mountain.