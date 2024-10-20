Horoscopes for October 20-26, 2024

Aquarius: An autumn fishing trip may bring a surprise later. The soothing sounds of the river, the crisp air and the sound of the wind rustling through the fallen leaves will take you to your happy place. The mysterious orange orb that hovers over the tree line will take you someplace else entirely.

Pisces: Good advice will come from an unexpected place this week. The fortune cookie you got from your favorite Chinese restaurant will put everything in perspective. When you read “Do you know that the busiest person has the largest amount of time,” feel free to open yourself to more tasks.

Aries: Have you seen it? Of course you have. All that Christmas candy waiting to see the Halloween candy get knocked into discount bargain bin Nov. 1. Stocking up for the holidays is a great economical trick because a peanut butter cup is still a peanut butter cup regardless of if it’s shaped like a pumpkin or a tree.

Taurus: No one will believe it, even if it’s true. Yes, those were some massive footprints you found in the mud near Little Mountain and yes, that mysterious figure you saw on that far ridge was not just some big guy. Sometimes it’s best to keep calm and carry on.

Gemini: An eye on your investments will pay off in the future and principled investments will be a key in that payoff. Or you can dump your money into the latest crypto fad and watch it evaporate to nothing. Both are valid options and one will even lead to you not working when you’re 80.

Cancer: Despite the stormy skies in your life, better days are ahead. You support the Wyoming Cowboys despite the struggles they’ve had this football season and will continue to do so. However, you can’t help but think about the fact that basketball is just around the corner.

Leo: Letting someone else handle the difficult work is a good idea this week. Your neighbor’s dog keeps howling at the moon and startling everyone in the house. But when that dog is standing upright and has a height of about 6’4” — you might want to call Animal Control in to deal with it.

Virgo: A healthy concern for the future will help guide you in the coming weeks. Election day is around the corner and there are opportunities to be an informed voter. Or you can fill in the top choice on each ballot question. That’s valid too. But why?

Libra: There is a point where being prepared becomes being overprepared. The first snow of the season as fallen and you’re determined not to allow Jack Frost to bite your children, even if they’re trying to tell you they can’t put their arms down.

Scorpio: Aiming to get more sleep at night will help improve your morning disposition and ease recent strains on your wallet. This is especially true as all the baristas around town have started calling you “the one with the bloodshot eyes.”

Sagittarius: You’ll have a lot on your plate this week. You’ll have a series of late nights at work, but at least there is light at the end of the tunnel. That light represents sometime next week though, as you’ll be working over the weekend too.

Capricorn: That constant companion in your life will be a great teammate in facing the difficulties that have appeared in your life. Though thick and thin, they’ll be at your side as you persevere and have only one thought on their mind: “I want steak.”