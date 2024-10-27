Horoscopes for October 27-November 2, 2024

Aquarius: A hidden truth will reveal itself to you this week. Those stories your parents told you of people hiding razor blades in chocolate and the Halloween haul needing to be inspected was a ruse to let them go through and pick their favorite candy out of the bag. It’s not a bad idea – those Baby Ruths are calling your name.

Pisces: An educational discussion will plant a seed that grows into a mighty oak tree. Using the Halloween haul to teach taxation and liberate all the Twix bars your child has, you’ll convince them that low taxes are a great idea. They’ll later win six terms in the Wyoming House of Representatives.

Aries: Expect some strangeness this week. When a trio of cackling witches shows up to your door simply compliment them on their costume design and hand over those peppermint patties. Anything else will end in you seeing things from a new perspective and let’s face it, your boss isn’t going to buy “I got turned into a lizard” as a valid excuse to call in.

Taurus: You’ll experience some emotional growth throughout the week. Yes, emotional growth includes not letting the Wyoming Cowboys’ heartbreaking loss get to you as much as their previous losses have. This too will come to pass – when the Cowboys step off the gridiron and onto the hardwood.

Gemini: Like Pisces, a conversation with your child will plant a seed that will grow. You, too, will introduce the concept of taxes to your child as a means of snagging their peanut butter cups and they’ll walk away from the chat fairly supportive of the idea. They’ll go on to have a long and satisfying career with the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Cancer: Definitely consider getting more sleep this week as it will improve your mood. Your friends and family will be grateful too as they’ve had hushed conversations about contacting a priest for assistance.

Leo: Prepare yourself for a spirited discussion this week. You’ll have a long and lengthy discussion about the state of Green River with a lady wearing Victorian clothing at the Sweetwater County Library. When you say your goodbyes and watch her walk away and through the nearest wall, you may want to consider asking a librarian about the Ghost Log.

Virgo: That prank you’re planning to pull this week may have some unintended consequences. Sure, all you want to do is glue a dinosaur head to a little remote control submarine and photograph it at the Flaming Gorge. Next thing you know, an international collection of crackpots will be scouring the reservoir for “Gorgie” and people from all over will come to try getting a peek at it. That fisherman’s oasis will be spoiled, but the added tourism revenue would put some smiles on business owners’ faces.

Libra: A utilitarian approach to a problem will help you save time this week. You need a Halloween costume for the upcoming party and waited too long to buy one. Now your only choices at the store are a “steamy” Batman costume or a child-sized Sonic the Hedgehog costume in the bargain bin. Going as a miner, rancher, police officer, or firefighter is a great idea, especially if you’re involved in one of those professions. You can go to the party, stay the night on the host’s couch, then roll out the next morning ready for work.

Scorpio: Ignoring something rarely is the best course of action, but this week it will be a good idea. A late night drive along 191 North is often uneventful, but the weird lights in the sky are not worth thinking about. Just some swamp gas or moonlight being reflected off of Venus. Definitely not some out of town visitors looking to introduce themselves to the locals.

Sagittarius: Is that a spirit you’re hearing walking down your hall late at night? The floors creek, you hear doors opening and closing, and there are definitely some footsteps you hear. As fun as it might sound to have a ghost inhabiting the house, the explanation is much more mundane. Your son is waking up at night and heating up pizza pockets.

Capricorn: A moment of cuteness will be the gift that keeps on giving for you. Taking a shot of your exhausted child sleeping on the Halloween haul like a protective dragon on its pile of gold will be a photo for the scrapbook. Showing that image to every person they date 15 years from now and seeing your child’s face each time you do it will be priceless.