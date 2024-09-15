Horoscopes for Sept. 15-21, 2024

Aquarius: You love living in Green River and wouldn’t trade it for the world. Being proactive in local government affairs may result in some action from the City of Green River this week. This is especially true as your windshield has gotten chipped twice because of all that gravel that’s been on the city streets.

Pisces: Summertime might be wrapping up, but a late September adventure will help you appreciate the world and its natural beauty. Following through on that threat to move to a quiet island in the Caribbean might be met with resistance from friends and family, but the island sunsets alone will make it worth the headache.

Aries: Healthy competition will go a long way in helping you improve yourself this week. Shouting “Let’s Gooooo” at your opponents after scoring in a friendly pickleball game will go a long way in introducing you to solitary pursuits.

Taurus: You’re known for being a loyal friend and that loyalty will be rewarded this week. How you’re rewarded will vary and depend on if you tag along with your loud friend for some pickleball.

Gemini: Reassessing your priorities will give you some added clarity this week. Considering all the challenges faced by the City of Rock Springs, a wall of signatures at the Broadway Theater might not be the biggest thing to make a fuss about.

Cancer: You will have the opportunity to make a lot of new friends this week. That “money glitch” you heard about on TikTok will definitely bring you attention from some unexpected sources. Unlike in Monopoly, a bank error is never in your favor.

Leo: Stepping away from a pursuit you’ve taken up is the best call this week. You might be a Wyoming Cowboys fan through and through. You might even bleed brown and gold and have “Ragtime Cowboy Joe” set as your ringtone. Despite this, it’s not okay to anonymously issue death threats to Coach Jay Sawvel. Yes, even if the Cowboys lost to BYU. It’s a fast track to getting listed on SweetwaterNOW’s jail roster. Please stop.

Virgo: Changing your investment strategy may go a long way this week. As exciting as carbon credits might have sounded, the only credit anyone has seen is what was added when Project Bison went up in smoke.

Libra: The upcoming week will be draining as everyone will want something from you. Spending time for self-care is important. A hot bath with a good book, a scented candle, and relaxing music will do a lot to recharge your batteries. Just know that ten minutes in, your father will call to tell you about a letter he received claiming he won the lottery.

Scorpio: The potential for a conflict in your life is high this week. Voicing your frustration with that guy who somehow managed to park in three spaces at the grocery store might feel cathartic, but cooler heads will prevail and not receive a talking to by law enforcement.

Sagittarius: Spending time with your children is important and doing so will deepen your relationship with them. However, don’t be insulted when they opt to play Roblox after you introduce them to your favorite video game. Remember Principal Skinner’s immortal words when you ask yourself if you’re out of touch: “No, it’s the children who are wrong.”

Capricorn: Culinary delights will expand your world this week. Trying out a new recipe may bring joy to your palette and a smile to your face. However, don’t be surprised if you’re asked to cook a second meal when you do. Children just don’t appreciate the joys a delicious steak and kidney pie can bring.