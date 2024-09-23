Horoscopes for Sept. 22-28, 2024

Aquarius: Embracing the change of seasons will bring you joy this week. The cooler temperatures and changing colors are always a treat. Trying to get into the pumpkin spice flavor game by using it as a rub on a smoked brisket? Not so much.

Pisces: Finding a quiet place to enjoy some solitude will be important to your mental wellbeing this week. Consider going to a public park or a library if you want to get out of the house. Avoid the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery as recent ordinance changes may make it one of the liveliest spots in town.

Aries: Accepting things that cannot be changed will go a long way for you. Your fantasy football team is in the basement this year and there’s no saving it. Focusing on the “Swiftie Factor” for your Round 1 draft pick was not a league-clenching move.

Taurus: The happiness autumn brings is unsurpassed because it means the start of another hunting season for you. Nothing compares to the thrill of spending time in the field, stalking that prized animal and ultimately taking it down. Doing this quickly is key however, as a convoy of vehicles with Utah license plates will arrive at your favorite hunting spot within a week of the season opening.

Gemini: Supporting your children’s educational endeavors is always a priority and you never fail to help with a school fundraiser. Between selling chocolate, jerky, magazines, key chains, cookie dough, popcorn, sponsor cards, coupon books, candles, fruit, and so on, the teamwork between parents and children to benefit the school and team is never done.

Cancer: That special project you’re working on has a chance to pay dividends through a job promotion. Give it your all and do your best. Just realize you’re competing against your manager’s kid and nothing short of absolute perfection will overcome the Great Wall of Nepotism.

Leo: You can look forward to hearing from an old friend this week. While catching up over a few texts can help you reconnect, a phone call or a chat over coffee will leave you drained, with a headache, feeling drained, and wondering how they became such an emotional vampire.

Virgo: While prepping your home for the upcoming winter months, you will come across a problem that needs immediate attention. What will follow is the time-honored tradition of going to the hardware store three separate times and getting to know that one employee who’s always there on a first-name basis.

Libra: Feeling a little nostalgic this week? Feel free to indulge in a wistful drip down memory lane. Dust off that portable CD player and jam to “Livin’ la Vida Loca” like it’s 1999. Which was 25 years, a husband, two kids, a career, and one midlife crisis ago.

Scorpio: Stepping away from something that stresses you will go a long way in keeping peace in the home. Yes, the Cowboys lost 44-17 to North Texas – that’s still not a good reason to fling your remote into that fancy 95-inch 8K television.

Sagittarius: Ensuring your phone will wake you from the deepest of sleep is vital this week. You’ll receive a phone call at 2:30 a.m. from your mom asking you to unlock the front door of her house after she stepped outside for a moment. You’ll drive over and do this, then remember it as a dream when you wake up for work later that morning.

Capricorn: The relationship you have with your dog is special. The unconditional love your pet shows for your though constant companionship is something you’ll never forget. Your dog has one thought when he’s around you – he wants steak.