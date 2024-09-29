Horoscopes for Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

Aquarius: Rest assured that when you smile this week, people will see it as a genuine display. The long nightmare is over. The Cowboys have finally won a game.

Pisces: A family evening will bring everyone closer together this week. Consider a family game night. Skip Monopoly because no one likes your Gordon Gekko impression the moment you start building hotels.

Aries: There is a certain kind of Zen you feel when you’re hunting. The cool breeze, the smell of the outdoors, that silent excitement when you’ve lined up a shot on that prized elk, the rage you feel when a side by side with Utah plates comes barreling along and scares the elk off. You wouldn’t trade any of it for the world.

Taurus: You’re seeing results from your workouts and your confidence has started to grow. Just know people can see the results of your hard work and replacing your wardrobe with muscle shirts isn’t the flex you think it will be.

Gemini: Your love for the student-athlete in your house knows no bounds, but cool heads will prevail this week. High school sports can be rough, but marching to the coach after the game and telling them you could do better with a sack of gerbils isn’t a play for the highlight reel.

Cancer: With the temperature starting to drop, that only means one thing: snow is on the way. Have you turned off your sprinkler system and blown out the lines? Of course you have. That still won’t stop the anxiety you feel when those all-too-familiar grey clouds start appearing in the sky.

Leo: Showing empathy for someone you know will go a long way in bridging a divide. New Yorkers reeling from the announcement their mayor is under investigation for corruption can receive pat on the shoulder from a Rock Springs resident along with the words “we’ve been there too.”

Virgo: Being present in local affairs is a good idea, and sometimes you just don’t have a choice. As the City of Green River hasn’t streamed a meeting on its YouTube channel since March 5, the only way to see what they’re up to is to show up in person. Is this transparency? Of course it is, at least in the same way you passed your college courses with a C-.

Libra: Political season is almost over, and we believe in your ability to maintain composure. As much as you want to take a chainsaw to the 20 campaign signs in your neighbor’s yard, just letting it go will go far in preserving the peace and avoiding a spotlight on SweetwaterNOW’s jail roster.

Scorpio: A little preventative action will go a long way in maintaining your health. Visiting the upcoming vaccination clinic at the Sweetwater County Events Complex will help in that regard. After all, your kids are cute little petri dishes bringing home who knows what after they play with their friends.

Sagittarius: You pride yourself in being helpful for friends, but occasionally you’re taken back by what you’re asked to do. Nothing screams “I live in Wyoming” more than being asked to run a deposit for a friend’s business and being given a Dickie’s Big Yellow Cup filled with cash, change and checks.

Capricorn: Happiness will follow you throughout the week. It will follow you from the living room to the kitchen, from the kitchen to the laundry room, from the laundry room back to the living room. The loving look your pet gives you will always warm your heart, so feel free to give them an extra pet or two.