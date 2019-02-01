Hospice Hosts 8-Week Grief and Loss Recovery Workshops

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting 8-week Grief Recovery Workshops for those in the community who are going through a loss and are in need of support.
The Grief Recovery Method® Adult Grief Support Group is an action program for moving beyond death, divorce, and other losses.
Myths about grief
- Time heals all wounds
- Replace the loss
- Grieve alone
- Be strong for others
- Bury your feelings
Your feelings are normal and natural. The problem is that we have been socialized to believe that these feelings are abnormal and unnatural.
Whether your loss is from:
- Death
- Loss of a career
- Loss of faith
- Loss of health
- Divorce or end of a relationship
- Loss of trust
- Loss of safety
People say you have to let go and move on in your life, but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that. The Grief Recovery Method® Outreach Program not only makes that possible but also provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.
8-WEEK PROGRAM OFFERINGS
ROCK SPRINGS at White Mountain Library, Grace Gasson Room, 2935 Sweetwater Drive
- Wednesdays, February 6, 2019 to March 27, 2019
- From 6:30 – 8:30 pm.
GREEN RIVER at Mansface Church, Fireside Room, 350 Mansface
- Thursdays, February 21 – April 11
- From 4:00 – 6:00 pm
For More Information or to RSVP
For further information or to RSVP, please call: Hospice of Sweetwater County at 307-362-1990 or Certified Grief Recovery Specialist® Jenny Boteler at 317-508-6477.