Hospice Hosts 8-Week Grief and Loss Recovery Workshops

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Hospice of Sweetwater County is hosting 8-week Grief Recovery Workshops for those in the community who are going through a loss and are in need of support.

The Grief Recovery Method® Adult Grief Support Group is an action program for moving beyond death, divorce, and other losses.

Myths about grief

Time heals all wounds

Replace the loss

Grieve alone

Be strong for others

Bury your feelings

Your feelings are normal and natural. The problem is that we have been socialized to believe that these feelings are abnormal and unnatural.

Whether your loss is from:

Death

Loss of a career

Loss of faith

Loss of health

Divorce or end of a relationship

Loss of trust

Loss of safety

People say you have to let go and move on in your life, but they don’t tell you what you need to do to accomplish that. The Grief Recovery Method® Outreach Program not only makes that possible but also provides partnerships and guidance to ensure that it happens.

8-WEEK PROGRAM OFFERINGS

ROCK SPRINGS at White Mountain Library, Grace Gasson Room, 2935 Sweetwater Drive

Wednesdays, February 6, 2019 to March 27, 2019

From 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

GREEN RIVER at Mansface Church, Fireside Room, 350 Mansface

Thursdays, February 21 – April 11

From 4:00 – 6:00 pm

For More Information or to RSVP

For further information or to RSVP, please call: Hospice of Sweetwater County at 307-362-1990 or Certified Grief Recovery Specialist® Jenny Boteler at 317-508-6477.