Hospice of Sweetwater County Hosts Candlelight Remembrance Service

SWEETWATER COUNTY– All bereaved persons are invited to attend Hospice of Sweetwater County’s Candlelight Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 18.

The service will begin at 3 pm at the Park Hotel Banquet Room, located at 19 Elk St., Rock Springs.

This year, people are asked to bring a small wallet-sized photo of a deceased loved one for Hospice of Sweetwater County’s Memory Wall.

A short workshop about grief and loss during the holiday season will precede the service.

Light refreshments will be served.