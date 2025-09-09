Hospital Awards Two Educational Sponsorships to Nursing Students

ROCK SPRINGS — Kaylen Taucher and Kayla Smith were recently awarded educational sponsorships from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The two educational sponsorships cover the cost of tuition, fees, and books in the Western Wyoming Community College Nursing Program, Human Resources Director Amber Fisk said. The applicant essays are reviewed by a panel. Preference is given to current hospital employees.

Taucher has been working as a Certified Nursing Assistant on the Medical/Surgical Floor since February 2019. She is in her first year of nursing at Western, with her sights set on a Registered Nursing Degree in 2027

“I enjoy helping and caring for people,” Taucher said. “Taking care of my great-grandparents helped me choose my career path.”

Plus, Taucher said she has a nursing tradition to follow. Her great-grandmother, her aunt and her father all were nurses.

“This sponsorship is helping ease the financial burden of reaching my goals,” she said. “I’m so thankful for getting this sponsorship.”

Smith has worked as a scrub tech in Surgical Services since September 2024. She is in her first year of nursing at Western, looking forward to graduating with a Registered Nursing Degree in 2027.

“I’ve always known, even at a young age, that I enjoy helping and caring for people,” Smith said. “Starting my career in healthcare early on confirmed that passion. Pursuing nursing is the natural next step for me.

“I am very grateful for this sponsorship, as it will not only cover my books and tuition, but will also allow me to focus more on my education and becoming the best nurse I can be for my community.”

Fisk said the “educational sponsorships will help these two employees further their studies while continuing to live and work right here in our community.”

“We believe that investing in our team means investing in the future of the place we all call home,” she said. “These sponsorships not only open doors for personal and professional growth but also keep talent and passion rooted locally, where it makes the greatest impact. We are proud to support our employees in reaching their goals while strengthening the community we serve together.”

Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger said evidence suggests that by collaborating closely with the community college, the hospital can foster long-term sustainability in the workforce. The sponsorships help to support other state and community scholarships that aid community college students.