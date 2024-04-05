Hospital Board Hosts Emergency Meeting for Legal Issue

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees hosted an emergency meeting late Friday morning, with little information released regarding the topic of the meeting.

The meeting took place over a Zoom video conference at 11:30 a.m. and according to the agenda, recessed into an executive session under Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405(a)(ix). The statute section listed refers to the board receiving “any information classified as confidential by law.”

“It was a legal issue,” Cindy Nelson, the Person-Centered Care Coordinator and Executive Assistant at the hospital told SweetwaterNOW in an email Friday.

The agenda lists an action being taken following the meeting. A Zoom link was not provided to the media for Friday’s emergency meeting. A special meeting to ratify the action taken during the emergency meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. and will also take place over Zoom. That agenda does include a link and password for attendance.

Governing bodies can call for emergency meetings under Wyoming law. Wyoming Statute 16-4-404(d) allows for an emergency meeting to take place “on matters of serious immediate concern to take temporary action without notice.” SweetwaterNOW did receive notice of both the emergency meeting and the special meeting Thursday. The statute states a reasonable effort shall be made to offer public notice of the meeting and any action taken during the meeting is “temporary nature and in order to become permanent shall be reconsidered and acted upon at an open public meeting within 48 hours, excluding weekends …”