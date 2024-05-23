Hospital Breaks Ground on $9M Lab Expansion Project

Thursday’s groundbreaking of the MHSC lab expansion and renovation included State Sen. Stacy Jones; County Commissioners Taylor Jones, Island Richards and Keaton West; MHSC CEO Irene Richardson; MHSC Trustees Barbara Sowada, Craig Rood and Marty Kelsey; former Trustee Ed Tardoni; MHSC Project Manager Gerry Johnston; ST&B Engineer Jake Blevins; Memorial Hospital Foundation Trustee Justin Spicer, Plan One Architect Michele Schmidt, former Foundation Director Tiffany Marshall; and Groathouse Project Manager Wayne Kitchen. SweetwaterNOW photos by Olivia Kennah

ROCK SPRINGS — Hospital and local leaders broke ground Thursday on Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s laboratory renovation and expansion project, which will provide a new outpatient setting for the hospital’s current main laboratory, curbside access and an enhanced patient experience.

The $9 million project is supported by funding from the State Lands and Investment Board, the Sweetwater County Commission, and the Memorial Hospital Foundation. The grant requires a one-to-one match for SLIB’s $4.45 million contribution. The Sweetwater County Commission committed to $3 million, the Memorial Hospital Foundation donated $1 million, and MHSC will pay for the remainder of the costs.

“We are so excited about the laboratory renovation and expansion project,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “The layout will allow our patients to access the laboratory without having to enter the main building where they can register and receive their lab work all in the same area. We are so grateful to the SLIB Board, the County Commissioners and to the Memorial Hospital Foundation for helping us fund this project and assisting us in better serving the healthcare needs of our community.”

The project is set for completion by December 2026 with Groathouse Construction operating as the general contractor. The ground level of the lab construction and renovation will include 8,628 square feet, while the second floor includes 2,764 square feet.

“The construction will not hinder lab activity,” said Gerry Johnston, MHSC project manager/maintenance supervisor. “The idea is to build the expansion itself as Phase 1. Phase 2 will be renovation of the existing lab.”