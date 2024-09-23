Hospital CEO will lead Wyo. Hospital Association Board

ROCK SPRINGS — Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, recently was named Chair of the Wyoming Hospital Association.

Richardson has served as a Director on the Board since 2021.

“Irene brings decades of Wyoming healthcare experience to her new role as Chair of the WHA Board of Directors, and we are excited she has agreed to serve in this capacity,” WHA Vice President Josh Hannes said. “She has been a long-time supporter of the association, engaged in governance, public policy advocacy, the WHA PAC, serving on the AHA Rural Policy Board, and was recognized this year by the American Hospital Association as the Wyoming Grassroots Champion. All of us at WHA look forward to working with her in this role and a productive two years with her as Board Chair.”

Richardson said she is looking forward to serving as the Wyoming Hospital Association Board Chair for the next two years.

“Advocating for excellent healthcare in Wyoming is a passion of mine and I am excited to work with the WHA and the WHA Board to support our hospitals and patients in our communities.” she said. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to help advance healthcare in Wyoming and I am excited to be a part of it in this role.”

The WHA Board also includes Wyoming Behavioral Institute CEO Mike Phillips as Chair Elect; Campbell County Health CEO Matt Shahan, Secretary/Treasurer; Cheyenne Regional Medical Center CEO Tim Thornell, Past Chair and AHA PRB delegate; Cody Regional Health CEO Doug McMillan, Director; Banner Wyoming Medical Center CEO Lance Porter, Director; and Star Valley Health CEO Dan Ordyna, Director; along with ex-officio members Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty, AHA RPB delegate; and WHA President Eric Boley.