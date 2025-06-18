Hospital CFO Re-Elected President of State HFMA Chapter

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Chief Financial Officer Tami Love is continuing as the president of the Wyoming Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Love was sworn in during the Wyoming HFMA Spring conference in Casper this April. She said she is honored and excited to remain in the position.

“Our collective commitment to advancing the industry, improving patient care, and ensuring financial stability remains unwavering,” Love said. “We are a small, but mighty chapter, with dedicated members who strive to make us successful.”