Hospital Employee Latest COVID-Positive Confirmed Patient

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County states that the employee had no contact with patients
Hospital Employee Latest COVID-Positive Confirmed Patient

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. In a press release from Sweetwater County Public Health this afternoon, they confirmed that a Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MHSC employee is the county’s 51st lab confirmed positive case, who is in good condition and isolating from home. The hospital employee works in a non-direct patient care area and initial contact tracing efforts suggest there is no potential exposure to hospital patients.

“Through contact tracing, we feel confident there is zero patient exposure,” said Doni Drake, registered nurse at Sweetwater County Public Health. “There is no risk to public health. Patient care areas are not affected.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“We are pleased that our efforts at limiting exposure inside the hospital are helping to prevent spread,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “We continue to monitor the situation. We want to do everything we can to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Sweetwater Memorial employees are being tested for the virus on a voluntary basis. Every employee is expected to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance from others, unless when necessary in a patient care area, in which case the employee wears personal protective equipment.

Related Articles

Green River Woman Files Charges: Says Child Developmental Center Violated Her Free Speech Rights

Green River Woman Files Charges: Says Child Developmental Center Violated Her Free Speech Rights

County Sees Record COVID-19 Spike In Seven-Day Span

County Sees Record COVID-19 Spike In Seven-Day Span

Wyoming Continues Legal Fight for Coal Exports

Wyoming Continues Legal Fight for Coal Exports

Wyoming Community Foundation Helps YWCA to Provide Services During COVID-19 Pandemic

Wyoming Community Foundation Helps YWCA to Provide Services During COVID-19 Pandemic