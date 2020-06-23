Hospital Employee Latest COVID-Positive Confirmed Patient

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. – In a press release from Sweetwater County Public Health this afternoon, they confirmed that a Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MHSC employee is the county’s 51st lab confirmed positive case, who is in good condition and isolating from home. The hospital employee works in a non-direct patient care area and initial contact tracing efforts suggest there is no potential exposure to hospital patients.

“Through contact tracing, we feel confident there is zero patient exposure,” said Doni Drake, registered nurse at Sweetwater County Public Health. “There is no risk to public health. Patient care areas are not affected.”

“We are pleased that our efforts at limiting exposure inside the hospital are helping to prevent spread,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “We continue to monitor the situation. We want to do everything we can to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Sweetwater Memorial employees are being tested for the virus on a voluntary basis. Every employee is expected to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance from others, unless when necessary in a patient care area, in which case the employee wears personal protective equipment.