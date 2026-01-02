Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala Announced for Feb. 7

Attendees to the 2025 Red Tie Gala smile as they enjoy the evening. The event raised approximately $212,000 for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County's lab renovation and expansion project. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s annual Red Tie Gala will take place Feb. 7, which supports initiatives and projects at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

“Last year’s Red Tie Gala proceeds were dedicated to the laboratory renovation and expansion project. We’re excited to report that the project is almost complete and the hospital will be providing services in this new addition within the beginning months of 2026,” Kayla Mannikko, executive director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation said. “We were thrilled to see how last year’s event turned out and are really excited for this next gala, it’s going to be the most magical yet.”

This year, proceeds from the event will go to purchasing inpatient hospital beds, helping improve comfort, safety, and the overall experience for hospital patients. The event will feature a red carpet arrival for guests, gourmet dining, live entertainment, live and silent auctions, and networking opportunities.

Tickets are available on the foundation’s website. The foundation is also hosting a raffle for a Disneyland and California Adventure Park trip for four, which includes five nights of lodging, four-day park passes, and roundtrip airfare. The winner will be announced at the gala.