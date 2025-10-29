Hospital Hosts ‘Spooky-Ooky Halloween’ Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents are invited to stop by Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Friday for its Spooky-Ooky Halloween celebration.

The event takes place from 5-7 p.m. Friday starting at the Foundation Office at 1200 College Drive.

“Tables and booths will be set up along a designated path, starting at the Foundation Office and ending at the Dr. Pryich Healing Garden in front of the hospital,” Robin Fife, MHSC event coordinator said. “Gather your ghouls and goblins and join us.”

Parking will be available at the southwest end of the hospital campus, beyond the Specialty Clinics and construction area. People attending the event are asked to enter the hospital campus from the main College Drive entrance and are specifically asked not to enter from Skyline Drive or from the hospital’s back entrance to ensure its emergency room and ambulance entrances are accessible.