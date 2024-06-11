Hospital Lab Receives Accreditation by College of American Pathologists

ROCK SPRINGS — The medical labs at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County received College of American Pathologists accreditation recently.

The group’s accreditation committee awarded the accreditation based on results of a recent on-site inspection conducted by CAP inspectors. The inspection team included practicing pathology and laboratory medicine professionals.

The organization advised the hospital’s Medical Laboratory Director Cielette Karn, M.D., of the global recognition and congratulated the laboratory for its excellence in the services being provided. MHSC’s laboratories – the main hospital lab, the Specialty Clinic lab at 1180 College Drive, and the Sweetwater Walk-In lab at 3000 College Drive – are among more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“It takes a team to achieve this accomplishment, and we are very fortunate to have a team of motivated, attentive laboratorians who are dedicated to providing excellence in laboratory medicine services,” Karn said. “With the CAP, we now have additional tools that will allow us to focus on the highest quality service and standard of care for the patients of Sweetwater County.”

“We are very proud to be able to meet the rigorous standards that CAP has set forth to be able to achieve this accreditation. This accreditation will help to ensure we are always able to serve our patients and their families with the highest quality of care. Our laboratory team is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resources to remain current and relevant through the ever-evolving, growing, and changing healthcare environment,” Administrative Laboratory Director Aimee Urbin said.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment, and I am so proud of our laboratory team. They are a highly skilled and dedicated group that always strives for excellence. This is a huge win for our laboratory, our patients, and our community,” MHSC CEO Irene Richardson said.