Hospital Launches Health Needs Assessment Survey

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has launched its 2026 Community Health Needs Assessment, an initiative the hospital says gives residents a voice in how healthcare is delivered in the region.

The previous assessment took place in 2019. The hospital is hosting a community survey to help better understand residents’ experiences, concerns, and ideas. The hospital seeks input regardless of if a person has used local services or not. The hospital hopes to learn what residents think is working, what isn’t working, and what support is needed most. The survey results will influence future services and programs offered by the hospital and identify care gaps.

The survey is anonymous and should take roughly 15 minutes to complete. The hospital asks people interested in completing the survey to do so within the next two weeks. The hospital plans to release the results on its website later this year, along with how the hospital plans to address the needs identified in the survey.

The survey can be started by following this link.