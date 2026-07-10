Hospital launches TeleNICU program

Kelli Lund, a University of Utah neonatologist and TeleNICU program director, at left on the screen, explains to the MHSC healthcare team how they can be linked to one or more specialists at U of U Health in just minutes. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — In an effort to keep more newborns here at home, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has teamed up with the University of Utah Health’s TeleNICU program.

MHSC’s Labor and Delivery nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Pediatricians, and Emergency Department staff recently participated in two days of TeleNICU training focused on strengthening the care MHSC provides to its most vulnerable patients.

“TeleNICU connects our team with neonatal specialists at the University of Utah Health, allowing us to collaborate in real time when a newborn requires advanced support,” said Megan Guess, Labor & Delivery Director.

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“Looking ahead, our goal is to reduce the need for newborn transfers to larger hospitals by expanding the level of care we can provide within our community,” she said. “Keeping babies close to home allows families to remain together during a critical time while still receiving exceptional care. This program has lowered the transfer rate of every hospital U of U Health has partnered with.”

In 2025, the hospital welcomed 409 newborns into the world. Of those, 25 were transferred to larger hospitals for various reasons including prematurity, respiratory or cardiac concerns, and surgical issues.

“Through continued training, hands-on skills development, and simulation exercises, we are working toward the long-term goal of becoming a Level II Nursery, further enhancing the services available to families in our region,” Guess said.

This partnership provides more than expert consultation — it creates opportunities for ongoing education, skill development, and additional support during emergent situations, Guess said. By working closely with the NICU team at University of Utah Health, MHSC obstetrics and clinical staff can continue to advance their knowledge and confidence while ensuring newborns and their families receive safe, high-quality care close to home.

“We are grateful for this partnership and the opportunity to continue advancing neonatal care for the communities we serve,” Guess said.