Hospital Leader Receives Nursing Award

MHSC Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger received the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Norman S. Holt Award. Her husband, Reed, and daughter, Haley, were with her in Laramie when she received the honor. MHSC photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Forward-thinking leadership, compassion, and calm authority earned Ann Clevenger, Chief Nursing Officer at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence during the Wyoming Hospital Association Annual Meeting Sept. 3-4 in Laramie.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Wyoming Hospital Association’s Norman S. Holt Award for Nursing Excellence,” Clevenger, who was among 10 nominees statewide for the award, said. “This recognition means a great deal to me, and I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made it possible.

“Nursing is not just a profession – it’s a calling. Every day, I am inspired by the compassion, dedication, and resilience of my colleagues,” she said. “To be acknowledged among such an extraordinary group of professionals is truly humbling.

“Thank you to the leadership team for your continued support and for fostering an environment where excellence in patient care is both encouraged and celebrated. I am grateful for the opportunity to grow, serve, and make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families.

“This award is a reflection of the incredible teamwork and collaboration that defines our nursing community,” Clevenger said. “I share this honor with all of you.”

Over the years, MHSC has fielded Norman S. Holt Award nominees and finalists, but since the award’s inception in 1983, this is the first time an MHSC nurse has been honored with the award.

A senior healthcare executive with more than 20 years of experience, Clevenger holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice and national certification as a Nurse Executive Advanced (NEA-BC). She provides strategic oversight for nursing and allied health services across the healthcare system, encompassing inpatient and outpatient care, care management, cardiopulmonary services, infection prevention, employee health, and professional education. Her service as a 24/7 Administrator on Call has been instrumental in maintaining patient safety, managing staffing resources, and ensuring continuity of care.

Her co-workers, Director of Education and Employee Health Patty O’Lexey, RN, and Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quicken had this to say in their nomination letter:

“On Feb. 14, the community of Sweetwater County was shaken by a catastrophic multi-vehicle crash in the westbound Green River Tunnel on Interstate 80. The collision, involving 26 vehicles and claiming three lives, sent shockwaves throughout the region. Families were devastated, emergency resources stretched to their limits, and a profound sense of grief blanketed the town. In that moment of collective heartbreak and urgent need, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County rose as a pillar of strength and leadership.”

At the helm was Clevenger, “who assumed the role of Incident Commander with calm authority. She swiftly formed a team of 14 Incident Command staff, ensuring a structured and effective response. Under her guidance, MHSC’s Hospital Command Center rapidly mobilized, transforming the hospital into a sanctuary of care and coordination. Ann’s swift and strategic leadership ensured that each patient received timely, compassionate, and expert medical attention, offering reassurance to families and anchoring the community during a time of uncertainty. Her forward­thinking leadership strengthened system resilience, improved interdepartmental coordination, and elevated overall emergency readiness.”

“The significance of MHSC’s response reverberated across the state. The day after the accident, Gov. Mark Gordon traveled to Green River for a community briefing on the incident, where he honored several individuals and organizations for their service, including Dr. Clevenger and the MHSC team with the Governor’s Coin – a gesture that recognized not only the hospital’s heroic efforts but also the profound emotional and operational impact their leadership had on the people of Wyoming.”

Clevenger has served as a senior leader at MHSC for five years, leading with compassion, vision, humility and integrity.

One of her most transformative initiatives is the launch of a comprehensive telepsychiatry service line. By forging strategic academic partnerships and establishing rigorous quality assurance measures, she expanded access to mental health services for the community.

Clevenger also has: