Hospital Medical Staff Elects Officers

ROCK SPRINGS– The Medical Staff of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has elected new officers for the coming year.

During its December 3 meeting, the staff elected to retain Family Medicine Dr. Lawrence Lauridsen as president and retain Pathologist Dr. Cielette Karn as vice president.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Jacques Denker was elected secretary. Internal Medicine Dr. Israel Stewart previously served as secretary.

The MHSC Medicine Department elected Nephrologist Dr. Rahul Pawar as chairman, and Hospitalist Dr. Charles Knight as vice chairman.

The MHSC Surgery Department elected General Surgeon Dr. Augusto Jamias as chairman, and Anesthesiologist Dr. Neal Asper as vice chairman.

Dr. David Dansie serves at immediate past president and Dr. Melinda Poyer is employed as the hospital’s chief medical officer.