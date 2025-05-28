Hospital Nurse Receives DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Registered Nurse Elizabeth Stott, center, was presented with the DAISY award by Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger, left, and Surgical Services Director Noreen Hove. Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

ROCK SPRINGS – Elizabeth Stott, RN, was honored Tuesday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem and the foundation is a nonprofit organization established to thank nurses for making a

Stott, a perioperative nurse, has worked at MHSC since 2021. Here is what three different patients had to say about her in their nomination letters:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“I was completely impressed with Liz’s professionalism and caring after my procedure; her smiling face and concern about my overall wellbeing,” an unidentified patient said about Stott. “She was thorough with instructions and attentive to my needs. I would recommend having my procedure done at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for the service and care I received.”

“Liz was pleasant, helpful and had a sense of humor,” another patient said.

“She is a very special person. She is caring and also has a personality that makes you feel at ease. Some nurses in the past were kind of grumpy – not her! She told me everything that I would expect. … When I got back to my room the same nurse was there and it was very nice to see her. She made me comfortable and I said she was wonderful. It’s always nice to have the same nurse from beginning and end. It’s always hard when you have one and when you are done have another one. She walked us to the door of the hospital and again asked if I was OK? I laughed and said ‘yes’! She laughed and said ‘yes you are,’” a third patient said.

Other nurses nominated for the award were Santana Chavez, Delina Singleton, Rochelle Roemer, Shayla Dean, Adriana DeJesus, Weston Turner, and Jennifer Warpness.

“It is an honor to recognize the nominees and recipients of the Daisy Award, as the nominations are received directly from patients and families,” Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger said. “It is today that we recognize the award winner, Elizabeth Stott, of this prestigious award. Thank you to all the nurses and interdisciplinary teams as MHSC for the compassionate care they provide the community.”

Each honoree received a certificate commending them as an “Extraordinary Nurse” and a DAISY Award pin from Clevenger, Surgical Services Director Noreen Hove and Acute Care Services Director Julia Kershisnik.

Stott also received a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-crafted and signed by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. The serpentine stone sculpture represents the bond between nurses and their patients. The economy and politics of Zimbabwe have been in turmoil for decades, however, through their work for DAISY, the Shona artists are able to support hundreds of people in their community.

The DAISY Foundation was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Barnes died at age 33 in late 1999 from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.