Hospital Offers Tips for Dealing With Smoky Air

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s getting smoky around Sweetwater County as a result of wildfires. Be kind to your lungs.

For those unusually sensitive to particle pollution, The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality recommends reducing activity levels or shortening the amount of time they’re active outdoors. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects.

Crystal Hamblin, Sweetwater Memorial Cardiopulmonary Services Director, has some tips for those who may be affected by the smoky skies:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

If you currently are on medications for lung diseases, be diligent about taking your medications as prescribed by your physician.

Smoke inhalation can irritate your lungs, so be sure to carry any prescribed rescue inhalers with you at all times.

If you are wheezing or it is becoming increasingly difficult to breathe, contact your primary care physician immediately.

If you have a known lung disease such as asthma, COPD or any other lung complications, take extra care to limit smoke exposure.

Stay indoors. Limit outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible, especially in areas with visible smoke.

Use air purifiers if available. They will help to reduce indoor air pollution.

Keep windows and doors closed. Prevent smoke from entering your home

Wear masks to reduce inhalation of smoke

Stay informed. Monitor local news and official updates for the latest information on air quality. For more on local air quality, go to https://www.weather.gov/

For more on how Sweetwater Memorial can help residents with their health, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.