Hospital Welcomes 1st Baby of New Year

Bryar Meister, the daughter of Taylor Kincaid and Cole Meister, is Sweetwater County’s first baby of 2026. MHSC photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s first baby of the new year has officially arrived.

Bryar Meister was born bright and early at 6:04 a.m. Jan. 3, 2026, to Taylor Kincaid and Cole Meister. She came into the world at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County weighing 6 pounds, 12.2 ounces, and measuring 19 inches.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary welcomed the baby by donating a basket to the family with a variety of items for the new parents and baby. The donation included a $50 Wal-Mart gift certificate, a baby bathtub, clothes, teethers, cloth books, blankets, towels, washcloths, a changing pad, baby wipes, a piggy bank, a first memories scrapbook, a range of learning toys and more.