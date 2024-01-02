Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

Hayden Zumbrennen was born bright and early at 6:54 am. Jan. 1, 2024, to Monica and Alec Zumbrennen of Rawlins. Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

ROCK SPRINGS – The first baby of the new year arrived at 6:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Hayden Zumbrennen was born to Alec and Monica Zumbrennen of Rawlins at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, arriving at a weight of 8 pounds, 15.9 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

He was welcomed to the world by the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary, which gifted the baby and his parents a basket containing a $50 gift certificate, baby bathtub, clothing, teethers, cloth books, blankets, a changing pad, toys, and more. 

Alec and Monica Zumbrennen with their son Hayden. Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

