Hospitality Workers Receive R.E.A.C.H. Awards

Area tourism workers were recognized for their service by Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism. Photographed are, from left to right, Fellicia Maes, Justin Meyer, Eva Dahllman, Kim Strid, Volcic, Jarrod Morrison, Katie Merrifield, Bridget Bernard, Julia Ruble and Rebecca Boudreau. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS –– Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recently recognized quarterly R.E.A.C.H. award winners. R.E.A.C.H. stands for Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality. Four local hospitality employees were recognized for their excellence in customer service in the tourism industry.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism recognized the following hospitality employees for their outstanding efforts:

Jarrrod Morrison of Green River RV Park was honored for his strong work ethic and valuable skills in maintenance. Fellicia Maes, manager of the park, said his positive attitude and in-depth knowledge of Sweetwater County inspire those around him.

Justin Meyer of Hampton Inn and Suites in Green River was recognized for his innovative ideas and leadership. Kim Strid, hotel manager, said Meyer has enhanced staff morale and made a tremendous improvement in the maintenance department.

Rebecca Boudreau of My Place Hotel was honored for her productivity and excellence in consumer relations. Julia Ruble, hotel manager, said she is dependable, joyful and is willing to go out of her way to assist customers.

Katie Merrifield of Hampton Inn in Rock Springs was acknowledged for her customer relations skills and ability to motivate staff. Bridget Bernard, hotel manager, said Merrifield’s upbeat personality and willingness to lend a helping hand has been a huge asset at the hotel.