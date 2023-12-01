Hospital’s Medical Staff Elect New Officers for 2024

The 2024 Medical Staff Officers at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County include Dr. Brianne Crofts as chief of staff, Dr. Alicia Gray as vice chief of staff, and Dr. Steven Croft as the secretary/treasurer. MHSC photo.

The Medical Staff of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently elected new officers for the coming year.

During a recent meeting, the medical staff elected to retain General Surgeon Brianne Crofts, MD, as chief of staff, and Hospitalist Alicia Gray, MD, as vice chief of staff.

Anesthesiologist Steven Croft, MD, will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer.

The MHSC Medicine Department elected Radiation Oncologist Joshua Binks, M.D., as chairman, and Pulmonologist Rasheel Chowdhary, MD, as vice chairman.

The MHSC Surgery Department elected Orthopedic Surgeon Tony Pedri, MD, as chairman, and Anesthesiologist Benjamin Jensen, DO, as vice chairman. Melinda Poyer, DO, is employed as the hospital’s chief medical officer.

