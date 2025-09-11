Hotel Noise Confrontation Leads to Felony Charges

ROCK SPRINGS — A Utah man faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and battery stemming from a confrontation at a Rock Springs hotel.

Matthew James Aulbach, 45, was released from the Sweetwater County Detention Center after posting a $75,000 cash or surety bond Sept. 10. Each count carries a possible prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine of not more than $10,000.

According to court documents, Rock Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the Outlaw Inn Sept. 9 regarding a weapons offense. Officers made contact with four witnesses at the hotel. According to two of them, they were outside their room when a man they later identified as Aulbach walked out of his room and told the two they needed to shut up and go to bed. They alleged Aulbach had a gun in his hand and pointed it at them as he spoke to them.

A third witness said the group were staying in rooms 245, 246, and 247 and talking outside when a Aulbach came out of his room and told them to shut up and go to bed. That witness said they went into their rooms after they were told by hotel staff that a noise complaint had been reported. That person said the two other witnesses exited their rooms and started talking again and overheard one of them tell someone there was no need to pull a gun on them. The witness decided to step outside their room and watched Aulbach walk back into room 248.

Officers contacted Aulbach in room 248 and noticed he matched the description the witnesses gave. He denied having a handgun or pointing one at anyone, but admitted to confronting the group about their noise and calling the front desk to complain about the noise. He claimed the group was making false statements against him because he confronted them.

Documents state officers searched the room and found a black Glock handgun with silver sights.