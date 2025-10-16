Hotel Tomahawk Renovations Are Ramping Up

GREEN RIVER — Major renovations are underway at the historic Hotel Tomahawk building in downtown Green River, with GRoWYO leading the project. The organization purchased the building from Green River Futures in 2017 and has since worked on extensive demo, structural repairs, and approvals from city and state officials. With those hurdles cleared, the renovation is now progressing quickly.

Plans for the building include transforming the third floor into apartments and Airbnb units, the second floor into office spaces, and the first floor into a shared common area with rentable conference rooms for events. A speakeasy will be located in the basement once the entire project is completed.

GRoWYO expects to finish the third floor by late February to early March, assuming no further structural issues arise. The second floor will follow, with the first floor and basement speakeasy being the final stages of the renovation.

“We call it 100 years of DIY,” said Amy Stone of GRoWYO, noting that while the foundation is mostly stable, there have been some minor setbacks.

The goal, according to Stone, is to create an ecosystem within the building to help local businesses thrive. GRoWYO has already completed a renovation on the same street, transforming the old First National Bank building into the current Earthwise location.

“It’s really just giving back to the community and creating a downtown for people to enjoy again,” Stone said.