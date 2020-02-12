House Approves Introduction of Bill Aimed at Reducing Cost of Prescription Drugs

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming House of Representatives unanimously approved the introduction of legislation aimed at reducing the high cost of prescription drugs.

“The high cost of prescription drugs continues to take its toll on Wyoming citizens,” said primary bill sponsor Representative Tim Salazar (HD-34). “According to AARP Wyoming, 70% of their members say that prescription drug prices are their top concern when it comes to healthcare. It’s essential we look at ways to drive down the high costs of prescription drugs, including studying a foreign drug importation.”

House Bill 113, Importation of prescription drugs-study, was unanimously approved for introduction by the House of Representatives today. The bill, which would require the state Department of Health to study the feasibility of a foreign drug importation program, will now be debated in committee.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

To follow the progress of House Bill 113, visit www.wyoleg.gov.