House Bill Focuses on Strengthening Wyoming’s Economy

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming House of Representatives and the Senate passed their versions of the budget bill on February 3. HB1, also known as the supplemental budget bill, focuses on the pocketbook and kitchen table issues affecting Wyoming’s hardworking men and women.

The House and Senate versions of the supplemental budget bill are remarkably close when it comes to dollar amounts.

“The House of Representatives’ budget bill puts nearly $1 billion into savings, making significant investments in Wyoming’s people, the state economy and in Wyoming’s future. We also are placing a special focus on the fight against government overreach to protect and promote Wyoming small business owners and medical providers,” said Speaker Pro Tempore Clark Stith.

The House and Senate versions are also identical on K-12 school spending, fully approving a recommended inflation adjustment of over $70 million and allocating $129 million to school construction and maintenance.

Both the House and Senate versions save almost twice as much they spend, with $1 billion in savings and about $515 million in spending, Stith said. The Senate’s bill outspends the House slightly, by about $1.5 million. The Senate version of the budget bill allocates less to health care and $28 million to property tax relief.

In HB1, the major areas of focus are:

K-12 education – $129 million

Department of Health – $38 million

Wyoming Business Council -$37 million Following on the success of attracting advanced vertical farming company Plenty, Inc. to relocate its research headquarters in Wyoming, $30 million is allocated to the Wyoming Business Council for further economic development.

University of Wyoming – $36 million School of Energy Resources – $12 million for carbon engineering research Engineering School – $6 million College of Agriculture – $2.5 million

Substantially adjusting the reimbursement rate to our dentists who provide critical dental health services to 40,000 children and senior citizens in the state

Increased funding for nursing homes and for the developmentally disabled, where funding had been cut during the pandemic.

Funding trust funds as a savings mechanism and utilizing the interest income to make our communities more livable, develop Wyoming’s workforce and to enhance the state’s wildlife

The House and Senate bills will now move to conference committee for reconciliation.