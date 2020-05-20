House District 60 Rep John Freeman Decides Against Sixth Legislative Term

After nearly 10 years as the representative in House District 60, John Freeman has decided to hang up his legislative hat.

Freeman, a Democrat from Green River, said the main reason for his decision was that he needed more “me time.” He has been active in public service since 1979.

“The Wyoming Legislative Service Office did a study on how much time legislators spend working for the state. In the last 10 years, the amount of work has doubled,” Freeman said this week. “I can feel that. I need a break from that kind of commitment. My family responsibilities have also increased in recent years.”

Freeman said he promised his wife that he would retire from the Wyoming Legislature two years ago. Now he plans to follow through with that promise and find something to get involved in closer to home.

Valuable Lessons

Freeman said he learned many valuable lessons while serving in the legislature. One such lesson was to always show up for a session with his homework done. Most of his successes in the legislature came during committee meetings.

“If you know the issues on the agenda beforehand, have a historical background and a general plan moving forward– you can get a lot done,” Freeman said.

He said one trick is to keep things short and simple. Most of the time legislators have about 30 to 40 seconds to make a point, and anything longer than five minutes is rambling. Then its important to be willing to answer questions and become part of a conversation.

Freeman said its also helpful to be kind, open and thankful when dealing with the public. He said people respond to a public official when that official takes a genuine interest in them.

“Don’t argue with emotional people. They don’t listen and you can never win unless you are already on their side,” Freeman added. “Listen to what is said and not on how it is said.”

He also advised not to grow a thick skin because “if you do, you lose meaningful relationships with your constituents.”

On Wyoming’s Future

Freeman has many thoughts on the future of the Cowboy State. He said Wyoming is hurting right now because of the decline in oil and gas development, which in any given year can make up 50 -70% of the economy.

“All of these industries are in flux because of consumer demands, prices, technological changes and expansion of oil and gas exploration in other parts of the world.,” he said. “There is an energy surplus in the world.”

Freeman predicts that tourism, Wyoming’s second largest industry, will be affected this summer by a shrinking economy and COVID-19 issues. He said one in every five dollars the state spends comes from investments and asked “have you checked your 401K lately?”

“Spend less and tax more” is Freeman’s simple solution to the state’s economy. But he said the big problem is deciding where to cut. Suicide prevention? Senior citizens? Education? Department of Corrections? State parks? Aid to cities, towns and counties? He said everyone wants to cut other people’s pet projects, but never their own.

“Meanwhile, our roads need maintenance. Schools need funded. Water and air should remain pure. Hospitals need supported and staffed. Taxes need to be collected,” Freeman said.

He added that the Wyoming Legislature lacks the courage to raise gas taxes “even though a modest raise in tax would leave Wyoming with the lowest gas tax in the region.”

John plans to find a local public service project or two to occupy his time now that he’s decided to leave the Wyoming House of Representatives.

On Seeking Office Again

Freeman said that although he doesn’t anticipate seeking another office at this time, he will “never say never.” He said he’d like to find a local public service project that interests him and could use some help.

“I once went to a statewide meeting of an organization I was technically part of. The meeting was terrible – painful,” Freeman said. “I publicly pledged I would never go to another. Two years later, I was president of that organization and my friends and I made drastic positive changes. From a seat in the legislature, I see the result of those changes every year.”

So for now, Freeman will be content with the job he did for a decade.

“But if I get bored in retirement…” he concluded. Freeman’s retirement announcement can be read it’s entirety here.