Housing Costs Going Up by 6 Percent at Western

ROCK SPRINGS — Inflation is hitting home at Western Wyoming Community College, and the result is students living in college housing are going to have to dig inside their pockets for a little more change starting next year.

After the Western Board of Trustees voted their approval at their March 9 meeting, college housing costs will be heading upward by 6 percent for the 2023-2024 academic year/Fiscal Year 2024.

“Housing is supposed to be self-supporting,” Dean of Students Dustin Conover said.

Conover brought the proposed FY 2024 housing fees forward for the consideration of the trustees. He added that the housing units are getting older and in need of more frequent maintenance.

Conover said campus housing was a good service for students, and Western’s housing charges were still favorable compared with those of other community colleges in Wyoming. Because of differences in housing options among the different community colleges, Conover said that actual cost comparisons were difficult.

However, he referenced the $1,555 FY 2024 cost per student for a double suite unit at either Rocky Mountain Hall or Aspen Mountain Hall as being the “third least expensive” such option among the different colleges, and that this was the only “apples to apples” comparison possible.

Below is a list of the approved FY 2024 housing fees:

Housing costs were not the only item headed upward in price at Western. Fees for different courses at Western also saw increases that were approved by the board.

Dr. Cliff Wittstruck, Dean of Academic & Student Affairs, explained the impact of inflation to the board and the need for the fee increases, the first such fee increases since March 2021.

See the document below for a list of the various revised course fees.

One set of fees which did not go up were the required student fees for such items as student government, facility use, swimming pool, etc.

The Board kept the fees at their current levels:

Fees are capped at 15 credit hours.

Required Student Fees In-District Out-of-District

Other Business

The annual Western Student Awards Banquet is scheduled for April 27, Conover said. At that time the awards for student leadership, athletics, and most outstanding graduates will be announced.

In addition, the new Western mascot will be announced and unveiled. The previous mascot, Thunder the Mustang, will be replaced. “Thunder will retire and enjoy some warm weather,” Conover said. “Many people have worn that (Thunder) costume, myself included.” Reasons for the mascot change included the aging of the Thunder costume and the difficulty of photographing the old costume without odd coloration resulting in the photos.

The national championship Western wrestling team and Coach Art Castillo drew a standing ovation not once, but twice, as they were presented to the Board by Western President Dr. Kim Custer-Dale. Castillo brought the national championship trophy with him to show to the Board.

Trustee Stephen Allen, attending his third board meeting, said that when he or other new Board members asked questions about Western policies and procedures, nothing untoward should be inferred or implied. “We are just trying to understand. We are just trying to get up to speed,” Allen said.

Allen’s comments followed those of Trustee Neil Kourbelas, also in his third board meeting, who had asked clarifying questions at the February board meeting about Western voucher payment procedures. Kourbelas said firmly that nothing should be inferred from his February questions, and that his questions had been answered by Dr. Custer-Dale and other Western administrators.

The board heard a report from Director of Library Services Christopher Murry regarding the Hay Library. The library would like to see more foot traffic, Murry said. He added that less money will be spent on “print books that people don’t use” and more on money on electronics.