Houston Jeremy Neff (September 8, 1988 – June 11, 2023)

Houston Jeremy Neff, 34, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of West Valley City, Utah.
He was born September 8, 1988 in West Jordan, Utah; the son of Wendy Wilkins Neff and Craig H. Neff.
Houston attended schools in West Valley City, Utah.
He married Jessica Flusty October 20, 2019 in Ogden City, Utah.
Houston was a self-employed tattoo artist for six plus years. He previously worked as iron worker.
He loved spending time with his family and friends; he enjoyed motorcycles; fishing; anything outdoors; and he had a huge heart. Houston was an avid baseball player in his younger years, and enjoyed teaching his children to play ball. He enjoyed iron working and welding.
Houston was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Neff of Clearfield, Utah; his mother, Wendy Neff of West Valley City, Utah; his father, Craig Neff of Salt Lake City, Utah; two sons, Gage Neff of Taylorsville, Utah, Braxton Neff of Taylorsville, Utah; two daughters, Grace “Gracie” Neff of Taylorsville, Utah, BraeLynn Neff of Kearns, Utah; two sisters, Tiffany Larsen and husband Colton of Kearns, Utah, Shannon Gordon of Cottonwood Heights, Utah; several cousins; one niece and two nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; two aunts, Tonya Robertson; Lisa Homan and two cousins, Donald Wayne Dobson and Lyndsey Jacobsen.
Cremation has taken place; a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com